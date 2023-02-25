It was the kind of game Tennessee needed.

The Vols, who entered Saturday on the losing end of five of their last seven games, had a key piece return to its lineup in senior Josiah-Jordan James for the first time in two weeks and made the most of the addition.

James made an instant impact the first half and was instrumental in Tennessee taking a double-digit halftime lead before downing South Carolina, 85-45 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

He paced the Vols with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and four 3-pointers. Jahmai Mashack scored 14 and Zakai Zeigler finished with 13.

After missing the previous four games with an ankle sprain sustained late in the second half of the Vanderbilt on Feb. 8, James made his presence known early.

With Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) leading 11-5, James gathered in gathered in a pass in the corner and launched up a 3-pointer that sank through and upped the Vols' advantage to nine.

It was the first three of 10 first half point for James and part of a tone-setting shooting performance for Tennessee, which shot nearly 60% in the period.

James' three highlighted an 11-0 run that included scores from Zeigler and Uros Plavsic.

South Carolina (10-19, 3-13) answered with an 8-0 scoring stretch of its own, but James jump-started another run of 11-straight points with his second 3-pointer while Plavsic, who played just three minutes against Texas A&M on Tuesday, scored tow tough baskets to swell the Vols' lead to 28-15.

Tennessee's dominance poured into the second half, too.

The Vols hit six 3-pointers and shot more than 59% from the floor, using runs of eight and 14.

Mashack led in the half with 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting and was a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range, capping a commanding overall offensive performance by Tennessee.

Tennessee hosts Arkansas on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 before traveling to Auburn for its regular season finale next Sunday.