Minutes before Tennessee tipped off against Texas, it jumped to No. 1 in KenPom's rankings.



The Vols' followed it up by looking like the best team in college basketball.

All of the hallmarks that have made (Associated Press) No. 4 Tennessee one of the most dominant teams in the country through 20 games were present. The Vols' defense was disruptive, anywhere and everywhere when Texas had the ball, grabbing rebounds, getting hands into passing lanes and creating turnovers. Then there was the equally dominating offensive performance from forward Olivier Nkamhoua and guard Zakai Zeigler.

The duo combined for 49 points with Nkamhoua scoring a game-high 27 and Zeigler adding 22 more as Tennessee rolled past the No. 10 Longhorns, 82-71 in front of a ruckus and sold out Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

There were moments, particularly early on where this top 10 clash was all it was billed to be. Both teams traded blows and the lead before a commanding stretch from Tennessee that included a Texas scoring drought that went nearly five minutes.

The Vols (18-3) rattled off a 9-0 run less than halfway through the half, sparked by a Julian Phillips layup and a Santiago Vescovi 3-pointer, but it was Nkamhoua and James that set the tone.

The two combined for 23 of Tennessee's 40 first half points.



Zeigler took over down the stretch, outscoring Texas 9-1 on his own in the final three minutes of the half before a pair of Nkamhoua free throws swelled the Vols' lead to 40-28 at halftime.

Nkamhoua started where he left off in the opening minutes of the second half, scoring the Vols' first six points in the period. As if to emphasize the dominance, the first points of the half that didn't come from Nkamhoua was a Zeigler 3-pointer. He followed it up with another on Tennessee's next possession and swelled its lead to 52-37 less than five minutes in.

There was nothing Texas (17-4) could to slow down the Vols' onslaught. Tennessee didn't slow down, seemingly putting the game out of reach before the 10 minute mark.

Zeigler scored on back-to-back drives to the basket and Vescovi put the stamp on what ended up being a 9-0 run with a three that gave Tennessee a 61-39 advantage with 13:50 to go.

Texas managed an 11-2 run in response to cut the Vols' lead to 63-50 with less than 10 minutes left, leading to a Rick Barnes' timeout, but Nkamhoua scored out of the break to spark a quick 6-3 run as the Longhorns were never able to get their deficit under double digits in the second half.



In addition to the big time outings by Nkamhoua and Ziegler, James scored 14 points and Vescovi totaled 12 as part of a 55.6% shooting performance from Tennessee. The Vols outrebounded Texas, 38-23 with Vescovi pulling down eight of them. Zeigler tallied 10 assists.

For Texas, guard Sir'Jabari Rice scored 21 points. Marcus Carr and Brock Cunningham scored 11 each.

Tennessee jumps back into SEC play on Wednesday, beginning the last month of the regular season against Florida (11-9, 5-3 SEC) at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.