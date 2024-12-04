Tennessee running back Khalifa Keith to enter transfer portal

Tennessee's running backs room will be without one player in the College Football Playoff this month.
Sophomore running back Khalifa Keith, who made limited contributions to the Vols' offense during the regular season, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the program on Wednesday.
Keith made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).
The 6-foot-1, 239-pound Keith was a three-star prospect out of Parker High School in Birmingham in Tennessee's 2024 signing class.
Keith appeared in 12 games as a freshman last season, splitting time between the Vols' backfield and special teams where he was mostly featured on kick return.
He carried the ball 11 times for 24 yards on offense, including a career-high 10 carries in Tennessee's 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl last January.
Kieth fell down the depth chart behind record-setting starter Dylan Sampson, freshman Peyton Lewis and redshirt freshman DeSean Bishop this season. He appeared in just four games, totaling 100 yards on 21 carries.
Keith ran the ball 10 times for a season-high 43 yards in the Vols' season-opening win over Chattanooga on Aug. 31. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Keith is the second Tennessee player to announce their intentions to transfer ahead of the transfer portal window opening up on Dec. 9. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman William Satterwhite announced that he will enter the transfer portal earlier this week.
The transfer portal window runs through Dec. 28.
