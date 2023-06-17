After defying the odds in come-from-behind wins in the Clemson Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional, Tennessee booked its trip to Omaha to compete in the Men's College World Series.

However, the Vols' luck ran out as they couldn't keep up with No. 5 LSU in a 6-3 loss to open their stay in the event.

Causing Tennessee trouble in the matchup was an extremely effective outing from Tigers' starter Paul Skenes. He pitched for 7.2 innings while forfeiting just two runs on five hits. He also struck out 12 in 123 pitches.

Due to this level of play from one of the MLB's top draft prospects, the Vols' bats never picked up while he was on the mound. However, following his departure, Tennessee began to make noise.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Skenes was chased following an allowed double to Christian Scott and a Maui Ahuna single to push him in.

Entering the game was Gavin Guidry to face Hunter Ensley. Just a single pitch into Guidry's outing, Ensley took him deep to score two more runs. This cut the lead to just a pair of scores.

Despite the attempted comeback, this was all Tennessee could manage in the match. The Vols finished batting .206 at the plate and .167 with runners on. They stranded five runners, as well.

Leading the way was Ensley who totaled three hits in four at-bats including the big home run. He reached two RBI and a run, as well.

While Tennessee failed to get the ball rolling on offense to start the game, the pitching allowed LSU to take an early lead.

The first run of the night came in the second inning for the Tigers. Gavin Dugas launched a ball to left field for a solo home run to start the scoring. Then, they added another run after Tre' Morgan grounded out to the pitcher while scoring the runner from third in the following frame.

Shortly after, Tennessee starter Andrew Lindsey's outing was finalized. He finished with two earned runs on five hits and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.

In relief, Seth Halvorsen and Camden Sewell allowed additional runs. The pair combined to spot the Tigers three more scores to move the total to five after seven innings of play.

Then, directly following the Vols' offensive outburst in the eighth, Hollis Fanning gave up a shot to Brayden Jobert to give LSU the insurance it needed to comfortably win.

Next, Tennessee will take the field with its season on the line. A win would advance the Vols in the tournament with a second loss sending the team back to Knoxville.

The crucial match will take place at 2 p.m. ET against No. 8 Stanford airing on ESPN. Chase Dollander will likely take the mound for Tennessee.