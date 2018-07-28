Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-28 11:23:51 -0500') }} football Edit

A look at prospects attending Tennessee's cookout

Oxmkshdpva37wmwc2fw9
Chad Simmons
Jesse Simonton • VolQuest.com
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

With the NCAA dead period taking a brief break before August, Tennessee will host a collection of commits and targets in town today for cookout.

Some visitors rolled into Knoxville earlier in the weekend, headlined by the surprising arrival of 4-star outside linebacker Khris Bogle. The South Florida native is a top target for the Vols and has now visited Tennessee three times in the last four months.

Here's a look at some other notable 2019 prospects set to visit:

COMMITS 

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}