Tennessee took a big step forward in holding on to head coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday.

Heupel — who led the Vols to an 11-2 season that included a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25 and wins over Florida, LSU, Alabama and Clemson in the Orange Bowl, and was named the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year — earned a contract extension through January 2029, Director of Athletics Danny White announced.

"The results over Josh's first two season speak for themselves," White said in a press release. "He and his staff energized both our football program and our fanbase with an aggressive brand of football, a competitive culture that creates leaders and an relentless approach to raising the bar every single day. Despite a brief period of dormancy, Tennessee never surrendered its status as a college football powerhouse. We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spart. It's been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, 'the best is yet to come.'"

With the extension, Heupel will now earn $9 million per year, plus incentives.

Heupel signed a one-year extension in the fall, which extended him through the 2028 season and raised his pay to $5 million annually.

Under the new contract, Heupel becomes the fifth-highest paid coach in the SEC behind Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher.

Heupel is 18-8 in two seasons at Tennessee.

"I am grateful to President Boyd, Chancellor Plowman, Danny White and of Vol Nation for their tremendous support," Heupel said. "Our staff takes great pride in representing the Power T, and it's something we never take for granted. We will continue to work tirelessly to build a championship program that all of Vol Nation and all VFLs can be proud of.”