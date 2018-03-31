Tennessee will once again host a slew of top targets this Saturday during its spring practice.

Blue-chip 2020 quarterback Harrison Bailey will return to Rocky Top for his first visit with the new staff, while 4-star wideout Porter Rooks will also meet Jeremy Pruitt & Co., for the first time.

Both rising juniors were recently named as a part of the Rivals100 and are priority targets for the Vols.

Bailey, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect, holds more than 20 offers and is teammates with top 2019 wideout target Ramel Keyton.

Also slated to be in town Saturday is Tennessee’s newest commit: Tight end Jackson Lowe. The Cartersville (Ga.) picked the Vols offer Clemson, Alabama on others on Friday. Joining Lowe for a second look at Tennessee this week is tight end Sean Brown.

The Vols hope to pair Lowe and Brown as its tight end tandem for the 2019 class. Brown, who visited UT on Monday, will announce his college choice on May 12.



In-state running back Eric Gray is reportedly going to be in town today, but the 3-star Memphis native has yet to confirm those plans.

During the team's off day Friday, the Vols also hosted several prospects, including 4-star linebacker Trezman Marshall. The Clinch County (Ga.) prospect is teammates with Tennessee's 2018 commit John Mincey and holds offers from UT, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn and UF, among others.

2019 safety Gerrien Christopher was also in town, and the Virginia native picked up an offer on his visit.