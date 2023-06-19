Halfway through the regular season, many were skeptical of Tennessee's chances to make a run in the postseason.

As the Vols fell into a 5-10 hole in SEC play and looked lifeless on the road, some even wondered if a trip to the NCAA Tournament was on the table.

However, after earning a spot in the Clemson Regional, Tennessee caught postseason magic and put together a run to the Men's College World Series. This included impressive and often come-from-behind wins over Clemson, Charlotte and Southern Miss.

Following an opening loss to LSU in the MCWS, the Vols were forced to play for their season, though. In the way of staving off elimination was No. 8 Stanford.

Despite falling into an early deficit, Tennessee pulled off the comeback to advance in the event following a 6-4 victory.

To begin the game, Chase Dollander got off to a rough start. The right-handed starter gave the Cardinals an early lead after two runs were scored in the first inning.

Then, in the third inning, Dollander surrendered another pair of scores. Following the struggles, Stanford had claimed a 4-0 lead early in the game.

Although Dollander completed the third frame, his day was done after a lead-off single in the fourth. He would finish with 3.0 innings pitched while allowing four earned runs on four hits while striking out two.

Replacing him on the mound was the dangerous and red-hot Chase Burns. The reliever once again proved why he is considered one of the most feared arms in the country out of the bullpen.

The right-handed pitcher would stay in for the remainder of the game while being virtually unhittable. He shutdown Stanford while recording no earned runs on just two hits and nine strikeouts. The performance came in 6.0 innings on 73 pitches.

This opened the door for Tennessee's come-from-behind victory. In the fifth inning, the Vols came all the way back to tie the game at four. The runs came on RBI swings by Hunter Ensley, Jared Dickey and Christian Moore.

With the game tied, Tennessee managed to break the ice and take the lead in the seventh. After Griffin Merritt walked and Blake Burke doubled, Zane Denton grounded out to push in the go-ahead run. Then, a wild pitch pushed Burke across the plate for extra insurance.

This proved to be enough as the Vols held on to win and keep the season alive.

Now, Tennessee will face the loser of No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU. The elimination match will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday airing on ESPN.