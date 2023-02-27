Maui Ahuna will make his Tennessee baseball debut this week.

The highly touted shortstop who transferred to Tennessee from Kansas in June was granted eligibility by the NCAA on Monday. The news was first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Ahuna sat out the Vols' first eight games of the 2023 season as he awaited compliance clearance after he was ruled ineligible just hours before the team's season opener against Arizona in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 17.

Nearly two weeks later, he has been cleared to play.

Ahuna made the announcement via his Twitter account on Monday.