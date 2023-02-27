Tennessee shortstop Maui Ahuna granted eligibility for 2023 season
Maui Ahuna will make his Tennessee baseball debut this week.
The highly touted shortstop who transferred to Tennessee from Kansas in June was granted eligibility by the NCAA on Monday. The news was first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Ahuna sat out the Vols' first eight games of the 2023 season as he awaited compliance clearance after he was ruled ineligible just hours before the team's season opener against Arizona in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 17.
Nearly two weeks later, he has been cleared to play.
Ahuna made the announcement via his Twitter account on Monday.
A First Team All-Big 12 selection at Kansas last season, Ahuna hit .396 with eight home runs and 48 RBIs as a sophomore and is expected to make a similar impact both in the Vols' lineup and as a fielder.
Redshirt sophomore Austen Jaslove has started the first eight games at shortstop.
Maui's first appearance will likely be in Tennessee's midweek series opener against Charleston Southern on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
An announcement on the status of head coach Tony Vitello who was suspended for all three games of the Vols' series vs. Dayton this past weekend is also expected by Tennessee on Monday.
