Tennessee baseball is on the move again in the latest NCAA Tournament projections.

D1Baseball.com released its weekly Field of 64 projections on Wednesday, which had the Vols as the No. 2 seed in the Conway, South Carolina regional.

Hosting Coastal Carolina, NC State and Wofford rounded out the rest of the regional.

Tennessee was previously a 2-seed in the Terre Haute regional.

The Vols are ranked No. 23 nationally and sit at 33-16 overall and 12-12 in SEC play after losing two of three games at Georgia last weekend and beating Austin Peay, 9-4 on Tuesday.

Tennessee worked its way back into the postseason conversation amid a nine-game win streak, which also helped its positioning as a possible region host at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With two key conference series remaining on their regular season schedule, the Vols can improve their resume over the next two weeks against No. 17 Kentucky at home and No. 6 South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia.

Tennessee currently ranks 26th in RPI and is 5-8 overall versus top 25 RPI teams.

The Vols are one of 11 conference teams in D1Baseball's tournament field with LSU, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky and Florida listed as national seeds.

Tennessee begins the first of a three-game series versus Kentucky (34-13, 14-10) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.