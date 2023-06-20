With the season on the line, Tennessee was matched up with LSU for the fifth time this season.

After dropping a game to the Tigers earlier in the Men's College World Series and losing two of three in the regular season, the Vols entered the pivotal and final matchup down 3-1 in the series over the course of the year.

Tennessee couldn't turn the tide on Tuesday, though. as it fell 5-0 to end the season.

The difference in the game was the Vols' failure to push a run across the plate throughout the entire game. Instead, Tennessee stranded nine runners off of six hits.

Overall, the Vols hit .235 in the game and .273 with two outs. Even while batting .250 with runners on base and in scoring position, no runs were scored.

Having the most success was lead-off hitter Maui Ahuna. He continued his MCWS success while recording two hits in the contest.

Making it difficult for Tennessee to find offensive success throughout the game was LSU's starter, Nate Ackenhausen. The typical reliever was thrust into the starting position after not starting a single game previously in the season.

Despite never pitching for more than 3.2 innings the entire 2023 campaign, Ackenhausen went deep against the Vols. He pitched six innings while never allowing a run and giving up just four hits. He also struck out seven in 93 pitches.

After being pulled in the seventh inning, Tennessee finally began to threaten. The team loaded the bases with two outs but couldn't push in a run. It was Riley Cooper who ran into the trouble but navigated the jam. He also finished the game to ensure the win.

While the Tigers' pitchers proved to be effective, the Vols' hurlers also had solid outings. Despite never receiving run support, Drew Beam finished his start with 5.2 innings pitched, six allowed hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts.

Relieving Beam after his impressive start were a combination of arms out of the bullpen. AJ Russell, Aaron Combs, Seth Halvorsen, Camden Sewell and Kirby Connell combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings while allowing three additional runs. This came on inaccurate pitching from Combs and an allowed home run from Sewell.

The loss eliminates Tennessee from the NCAA Tournament. The Vols were one of the final six teams in the event but were cutdown after going 1-2 in the MCWS. However, this is the farthest the team has gone under Tony Vitello.

Now, Vitello and company will turn their attention to the 2024 season. An ample amount of talent is returning while a handful will move on to the professional level. It is expected that they will bring in a solid recruiting class and transfer portal haul, as well.