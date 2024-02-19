Tennessee softball roundup: Lady Vols suffer bad weather in Clearwater
No. 2 Tennessee softball took to Florida to take part in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational over the weekend.
However, the Lady Vols were only able to get two games in before the weather cancelled the remainder of the weekend.
Here's how the week treated Tennessee.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Feb. 14 (Wed): 14-0 W at Kennesaw State
On the way down to Florida, Tennessee made a pit stop in Georgia. The Lady Vols took on Kennesaw State in a road match on Valentine's Day.
In the match, Tennessee had no issues. Karlyn Pickens and Charli Orsini combined for a shutout in the circle allowing only two hits and a walk.
At the plate, Giulia Koutsoyanopulos smacked her first home run of the season. The two-run shot gave the Lady Vols a 9-0 lead in the fourth as they cruised to victory.
Feb. 16 (Fri): 1-0 L vs. No. 9 Stanford (Clearwater)
Tennessee opened up the Clearwater Invitational with a matchup against Stanford. The Cardinals boast one of the best pitchers in the country in NiJaree Canady who came in early in the first inning before hurling 6.1 innings and pitching the shutout.
The Lady Vols managed just five hits and a walk in the game. McKenna Gibson led the way with two hits including a double.
On the mound, Payton Gottshall threw the entire game and did well. On two hits, Stanford managed just a single run, but due to the lack of offense, this was enough to result in her first loss of the season.
Feb. 16 (Fri): 2-1 L vs. No. 3 Texas (Clearwater)
To wrap up a double-header, Tennessee squared off in a rematch of last season's Knoxville Super Regionals. While the Lady Vols swept Texas a year ago, the Longhorns got revenge this time around.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Lady Vols win 8th straight over Vanderbilt, sweep season series
In another low-scoring affair, the Lady Vols' offense couldn't produce enough to help the strong pitching. On eight hits, the only run came on Sophia Nugent driving in Rylie West in the fourth.
On the mound, Pickens threw all six innings while allowing six hits and just one earned run due to an error.
Final three games cancelled
Tennessee was set to play three more games but weather cancelled each. The Lady Vols were able to start the match with Georgia Tech, but it was called early.
Tennessee held a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning against the Yellow Jackets before the game was cancelled. This was not enough to have the game marked as a win.
Other games scheduled that weren't able to be played were against No. 19 UCLA and No. 7 Florida State.
The Lady Vols now sit at 4-2 after two weeks of play.
Up next
Next week, Tennessee will head to California to take part in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Friday will feature a double-header with Loyola Marymount and Cal State Fullerton. Saturday will be games against both Oregon State and UCF. Wrapping up the trip will be Sunday matches against Hawai'i and UCLA.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.
–––––