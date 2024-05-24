With the bats struggling to produce for Tennessee softball, it used an unlikely hero after a fortunate turn of events to grab the lead from Alabama in the first game of the Knoxville Super Regional.

While the Lady Vols trailed by a pair of runs in the fifth, an error and timely home run from Laura Mealer was pivotal in the 3-2 win.

3-seed Tennessee had produced just one hit headed into the inning and was held scoreless. Rylie West drew a lead-off walk to put an early runner on base, though. She was ultimately sent home after Gabby Leach reached on an error with two-outs and West beat the throw home and scored from second.

Mealer, the team's nine-hole hitter who's typically known for her defense, sent a shot to left-center that gifted the Lady Vols a 3-2 lead that it never relinquished.

