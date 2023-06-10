HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Tennessee's opening game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional against Southern Miss has been suspended due to weather.

The two teams finished nearly four innings before inclement weather forced an hour-and-a-half delay.

Following the break, the teams were able to complete five more outs before another delay was put into effect.

After a three and a half hour, the game was officially suspended. It will resume on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.

The match will pick up in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out. Christian Scott is at the plate with a 1-1 count and Zane Denton stands on first following a single.

The Vols trail 4-0 in the game. They have only managed two hits as they struggled to connect with the Golden Eagles' starter, Billy Oldham. Despite the initial delay, he remained on the mound throughout the contest. He threw 60 pitches before the postponement.

For Tennessee, it started Andrew Lindsey. However, he was pulled for Camden Sewell after the first pause in action. Sewell threw just 17 pitches in one inning of work during the outing.

Now, the Vols will be forced to complete the remaining innings of the opening match and the second game of the Super Regional tomorrow.

Additional poor weather is projected to plague the remainder of the weekend, though.

Chase Dollander is likely to get the ball for the second game tomorrow with Southern Miss ace Tanner Hall starting on the other side.

It is currently unclear what either team will do to finish game one, though.