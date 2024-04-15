Tennessee stays put in latest D1Baseball Top 25
Tennessee baseball is passed the halfway point of SEC play.
The Vols (30-6, 10-5 SEC) have won four-straight conference series and 12 of its last 15 games, including a series sweep of defending College World Series champion LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend.
Tennessee’s latest triumph kept inside the top five of the D1Baseball Top 25, staying put at No. 4 on Monday.
The top five includes four SEC teams, with Texas A&M jumping two spots to No. 1 and Arkansas dropping to No. 2 while Kentucky is up to No. 3.
Vanderbilt (13), Alabama (18), South Carolina (20) and Georgia (24) round out the league in the top 25.
The Vols could make headway in the conference title race over the next couple of weeks with series against Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, Vanderbilt and South Carolina left on their schedule.
Tennessee sweeps LSU
Tennessee's lineup is nearly back to full strength.
Third baseman Billy Amick made his return in the LSU series, mashing a two-run home run in his first at-bat in nine games and pacing the Vols in a 6-3 series-opening win on Friday.
Tennessee right-handed starting pitcher Drew Beam was dominant on Saturday, tossing five strikeouts and allowing eight hits while working the Vols out of jams to keep the Tigers from adding to a one-run lead.
Blake Burke broke up a no-hitter with a single in the sixth inning and Amick doubled to left to put runners in scoring position. Dylan Dreiling scored both runs for the go-ahead run on a two-RBI single that paved the way for a 3-1 victory to clinch the series.
In front of a record crowd, Christian Moore homered twice on Sunday, including a three-run home run into the left field porches that put Tennessee in the lead for good in the seventh inning and headlined an 8-4 win.
Moore is now even with Burke in all-time career home runs at 42. Burke broke the record earlier this season.
Vols to face Kentucky in key SEC series
Tennessee will complete a five-game home stand in Knoxville this week.
The Vols play host to Bellarmine (5-26) at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The game will stream on SEC Network+.
Tennessee has won nine-straight mid-week games.
Back in league play, the Vols travel to Lexington to face Kentucky in a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park.
The Wildcats (29-5, 13-1) are coming off of a series win at Auburn and currently sit atop the eastern division standings.
