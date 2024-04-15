Tennessee baseball is passed the halfway point of SEC play.

The Vols (30-6, 10-5 SEC) have won four-straight conference series and 12 of its last 15 games, including a series sweep of defending College World Series champion LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend.

Tennessee’s latest triumph kept inside the top five of the D1Baseball Top 25, staying put at No. 4 on Monday.

The top five includes four SEC teams, with Texas A&M jumping two spots to No. 1 and Arkansas dropping to No. 2 while Kentucky is up to No. 3.

Vanderbilt (13), Alabama (18), South Carolina (20) and Georgia (24) round out the league in the top 25.

The Vols could make headway in the conference title race over the next couple of weeks with series against Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, Vanderbilt and South Carolina left on their schedule.