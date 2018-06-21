Tyus Fields was mulling making a commitment earlier this spring, but the 4-star defensive back from Hough High (N.C.) has opted to slow things down as NCAA’s dead period nears.

“I’m going to wait,” Fields told VolQuest.

“That’s what I’m going to do. Wait. (My family) just felt like we needed some time to think about things to pick the right now. All the schools are showing me the same amount of love right now, so it’s just going to come down to me picking one school that’s best for me.”

Tennessee is among the schools recruiting Fields the hardest. In April, he visited for the first time in nearly two years and he’s maintained regular contact with cornerbacks coach Terry Fair and area recruiter Brian Niedermeyer.

“Tennessee is high on my list,” Fields said.

“They bring that family type atmosphere around the program. The coaches are well-rounded and really know what they’re doing to get it turned around up there.”

The Vols are one of the few programs to get Fields on campus this spring, as the 4-star corner also visited North Carolina and NC State. Florida State, Penn State and Wisconsin are also leaning on Fields, but he doesn’t have any visits planned before the dead period begins on June 25. Tennessee will get one of Fields' five official visits in the fall.

So why are the Vols such a contender for Fields’ commitment — whenever he opts to make an announcement? The corner has a real comfortability with Fair and Niedermeyer and sees a quick path to the field with an open depth chart.

“It’s attractive. That’s a big thing,” he said.

“Also, for me and my family, to stay close to home. At the end of the day it’s my decision.”