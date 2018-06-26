Here’s some names to watch, as well as some Tennessee-related storylines to follow over the next two days.

Tennessee, which currently holds the nation’s No. 19 class with 11 pledges, won’t have any commits in attendance, but there will be plenty of Vol targets in town — from both the 2019 and 2020 classes.

The Rivals100 5-Star Challenge will take place over the next two days, with many of the nation’s top prospects ascending on Atlanta to participate in the summer all-star event.

Three Storylines

1. Have the Vols surged to the top for in-state targets Knox and Akporoghene?

Knox camped well this past Saturday at UT and earned “an official” offer. The Vols now hope to keep the 4-star wideout at home but will have to beat out Arkansas, Ohio State and others for the Blackman standout.

Similarly, after a dominating camp performance a few weeks ago, Akporoghene, now an IMG Academy product, has become a priority OL target for the staff. Will Friend and Jeremy Pruitt have worked overtime lately to keep Tennessee on Akporoghene’s mind — even while on his OV to Oregon last weekend. Here in ATL, what will the two Volunteer State natives have to say about Tennessee and how will they perform against the nation’s best?

2. Does Tennessee still hold its spring momentum with Bogle?

The 4-star outside linebacker pondered committing to the Vols during his latest visit this month, but the South Florida native held off with other trips planned (Miami, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU).

Now, Alabama and Miami are seriously lurking. With Charles Kelly leading the way, Tennessee has done a great job early with Bogle, but the Vols have already used their official visit and are in the tough position of trying to play defense for the next several months.

3. Will Cam Smith emerge as a serious CB target?

The Westwood High native plays in South Carolina’s backyard, but Smith has received interest from UT, Georgia, Florida State and others after strong camp showings.

The Vols have maintained steady contact with Smith since extending an offer earlier this month, but they have longer relationships with other corners also on the board.

A strong performance this week against a really impressive group of a receivers could change that, though, leading Smith to become a real priority for the 2019 class.