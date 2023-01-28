When the buzzer sounds for the final time inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night, it will signal the end of an era for SEC basketball.

It will likely be the final time Tennessee (16-3, 7-1 SEC) and Texas meet in hoops again as non-conference foes. The match up between the No. 4 Vols and the No. 10 Longhorns at 6 p.m. (ESPN) is among the headliners of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which will officially cease to exist after a 10-year run once Kentucky and Kansas wrap up late Saturday night.



The SEC will transition to a similar format beginning next season against the ACC and Texas, as well as Oklahoma, will transition to the SEC with a target date of 2025 as of now, making a Tennessee-Texas game a mainstay in conference scheduling.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is more than familiar with both schools. He coached the Longhorns for 17 seasons, leading them to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a pair of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight berths and a Final Four.

"I think it's great for our league. I think it's great for the University of Texas," Barnes said on Friday. "I said it a year ago: I've got great, fond memories of the University of Texas and my time there. Incredible people, it's a great university, great athletic department, great leadership, but I've got a job to do. It's a game we've got to play and the fact is, they'll be in this league from here on out."

Barnes took over at Tennessee in 2015 and has since spearheaded a stretch of successes for the program. The Vols made the NCAA Tournament four times and won the school's first SEC Tournament Championship in more than 40 years last season.

That run began after a 52-51 loss at Texas in the two teams' first meeting since 2007. The Vols followed up that defeat by winning 11 of their next 12 games, including the tournament title over Texas A&M in Tampa, Florida.

Texas currently holds a slight edge in the series at 4-3 with five of those games involving Barnes. For Tennessee, the most notable meeting was in 2006 when Chris Lofton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer over Kevin Durant with 18 seconds left in a game the Vols went on to win 111-105 in overtime.

"Coming in here, we had the game won and then the officials took over," Barnes quipped reflecting on the 2006 game earlier this month. " ...I know (Lofton's shot) was a deep one."

Rodney Terry likely had vivid memories of Lofton's shot, too. He was on Barnes' staff that season, serving as his assistant coach from 2002-11 before taking his first college head coaching job at Fresno State in 2011.

Terry is back with the Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12), this time as the team's interim head coach following the firing Chris Beard on Jan. 5 after an domestic assault charge in December.

Texas is 10-2 since Terry took over.

"I think (the job Terry has done) speaks volumes," Barnes said. "Rodney was with us for nine years. I knew him way back when he was young and certainly appreciate the way he came up through the basketball ranks. While he was with us, obviously, he did a great job on the staff for us. Whatever role he needed to play, he played. He did a great job at Fresno State and then UTEP...I think with some of the realignment going on, (Terry) going back to Texas at the right time. I'm not surprised the job that he's done. He's a basketball guy...

"I think the way they kept those players engaged, after they won that first game, you saw the respect the players have for him with the way they treated him after the game."

Anytime Tennessee and Texas meet now, it offers up at least a moment of reflection for Barnes. That was the case last season when stepped onto the court at Frank Erwin Center for the first time since he left Austin seven years earlier and it will likely be the case when both teams share the same league in the coming years.

But those memories have a place for so long. Once the ball is tipped, Barnes' focus is only the game. That won't change Saturday night.

"Last year, going there was a little bit different, obviously," Barnes said. "It was the first time I had been back in the arena, but looking back at that game, (Texas), I thought, played very hard, physical. We had a hard time in different areas. Had a chance to maybe win it at the end, but didn't make the shot.

"We expect a hard game again because I know those guys will have them ready to play."