Tennessee to face Texas A&M in SEC Tournament elimination game
HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee will face Texas A&M for the first time this season in an elimination game at the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
The 1-seed Vols dropped their opening game of the tournament against 8-seed Vanderbilt, 13-4 on Wednesday while the 4-seed Aggies fell to 5-seed Mississippi State in the night cap, 5-3.
Tennessee (46-11) took an early lead in the second inning before Vanderbilt scored five runs in the third and another in the fourth.
Reese Chapman pulled the Vols within two runs with a three-run home run in the bottom fourth, but Tennessee's lineup mustered just three hits over the next five frames while the Commodores totaled four homers.
Texas A&M (44-12), which spent much of the regular season in the SEC title race before losing two of its last three series, overcame a deficit to tie Mississippi State in the sixth but the Bulldogs scored two runs in the ninth to move on in the winner's bracket.
Tennessee and Texas A&M will meet for the first time since the Vols swept the Aggies at Lindsey Nelson Stadium last season.
The two teams are meeting in the conference tournament for the first time since Texas A&M joined the league in 2012.
Tennessee used bevy of pitchers in Vanderbilt loss
Tony Vitello said earlier in the week that he wanted to use the SEC Tournament to get some arms in Tennessee's bullpen work early in the postseason.
The Vanderbilt game provided that as the Vols used eight pitchers in the loss, including Nate Snead who made his first start.
"We knew who we were going to throw," Vitello said. "Which was pretty much everybody that's on the list, one way or another, so we gave Snead a chance, really in the off case that he would have to throw or start later on this year for some reason or another, that he wouldn't have to say it's his first time. So at least we checked that box."
The biggest storyline for Tennessee was the return of A.J. Russell, who made his first appearance on the mound in two months.
The right-hander pitched the sixth inning, tossing 22 pitches and getting the Vols out of a jam with runners on the corners.
"You've got a kid (Russell) that is being patiently aggressive towards getting to 100 percent, and he's not there yet," Vitello said. "But again, if you're going to take away a positive from the game, talk about guys getting their cleats in the dirt, it was him getting out there. And, again, a zero is nice, but he wants to face the best hitters regardless of how it's going.
"So I'm not too worried about that. It was just him feeling comfortable, and obviously unless he's lying to us, which he won't do that very often.
SEC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE, TV TIMES
The top four seeds will play in elimination games on Thursday.
The 3-seed Kentucky was run-ruled by 11-seed LSU, 11-0 in Game 5 while 10-seed South Carolina outlasted 2-seed Arkansas, 6-5 in a back-and-forth Game 6.
LSU and South Carolina will play in Game 11 and Mississippi State is set to face Vanderbilt in Game 12 for quarterfinal berths.
Games 9-16 will air on SEC Network. The SEC Tournament Championship Game will air on ESPN2 on Sunday.
Thursday, May 23
GAME 9: No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Kentucky (9:30 a.m.)
GAME 10: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (TBD)
GAME 11: No. 10 South Carolina vs. No. 11 LSU (5:30 p.m.)
GAME 12: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt (TBD)
Friday, May 24
GAME 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser (4 p.m.)
GAME 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser (TBD)
Saturday, May 25
GAME 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner (1 p.m.)
GAME 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner (TBD)
Sunday, May 26
SEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner (3 p.m.)
