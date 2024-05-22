HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee will face Texas A&M for the first time this season in an elimination game at the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The 1-seed Vols dropped their opening game of the tournament against 8-seed Vanderbilt, 13-4 on Wednesday while the 4-seed Aggies fell to 5-seed Mississippi State in the night cap, 5-3.

Tennessee (46-11) took an early lead in the second inning before Vanderbilt scored five runs in the third and another in the fourth.

Reese Chapman pulled the Vols within two runs with a three-run home run in the bottom fourth, but Tennessee's lineup mustered just three hits over the next five frames while the Commodores totaled four homers.

Texas A&M (44-12), which spent much of the regular season in the SEC title race before losing two of its last three series, overcame a deficit to tie Mississippi State in the sixth but the Bulldogs scored two runs in the ninth to move on in the winner's bracket.

Tennessee and Texas A&M will meet for the first time since the Vols swept the Aggies at Lindsey Nelson Stadium last season.

The two teams are meeting in the conference tournament for the first time since Texas A&M joined the league in 2012.