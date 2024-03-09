Tennessee’s long-standing goal of winning an SEC title has been met, but a push for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a win over a rival and an appropriate send off for four senior players remain on the docket.

The No. 4 Vols, who claimed their first outright conference crown with their 66-59 win at South Carolina, set their sights on their second clash with No. 15 Kentucky in a little over a month.

At the tail-end of a final four-game stretch, all against ranked teams, Tennessee has placed itself in good position for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks. Beating the Wildcats for the second time could help solidify it.

But the Vols have more on their minds than postseason placement. Their match up with Kentucky on Saturday will mark the final game in Knoxville for four seniors, including fifth-year guards Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi, as well as transfer guard Dalton Knecht and walk-on forward Colin Coyne.



For a group that has had a hand in winning a lot of games over the last few years—with signs of winning even more in the next month—winning the final one on their home floor is likely the top goal of a team that already has an impressive resume.

Standing in the way of a feel-good ending though is a Kentucky team that has shown improvement since its last Tennessee waltz.

The Vols never trailed in Lexington back in Feb. 3, winning 103-92 behind stellar performances from Zakai Zeigler, James and Knecht.

The Wildcats have won seven of their last nine games since and boast one of the league’s top offenses.

Here’s a closer look at the match up.