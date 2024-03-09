Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee’s long-standing goal of winning an SEC title has been met, but a push for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a win over a rival and an appropriate send off for four senior players remain on the docket.
The No. 4 Vols, who claimed their first outright conference crown with their 66-59 win at South Carolina, set their sights on their second clash with No. 15 Kentucky in a little over a month.
At the tail-end of a final four-game stretch, all against ranked teams, Tennessee has placed itself in good position for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks. Beating the Wildcats for the second time could help solidify it.
But the Vols have more on their minds than postseason placement. Their match up with Kentucky on Saturday will mark the final game in Knoxville for four seniors, including fifth-year guards Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi, as well as transfer guard Dalton Knecht and walk-on forward Colin Coyne.
For a group that has had a hand in winning a lot of games over the last few years—with signs of winning even more in the next month—winning the final one on their home floor is likely the top goal of a team that already has an impressive resume.
Standing in the way of a feel-good ending though is a Kentucky team that has shown improvement since its last Tennessee waltz.
The Vols never trailed in Lexington back in Feb. 3, winning 103-92 behind stellar performances from Zakai Zeigler, James and Knecht.
The Wildcats have won seven of their last nine games since and boast one of the league’s top offenses.
Here’s a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: No. 15 Kentucky (22-8, 12-5) at No. 4 Tennessee (24-6, 14-3)
When: Saturday, March 9 | 4 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Grant Hill, play-by-play; Bill Raftery, analyst)
KenPom: Tennessee 86, Kentucky 77
Series: Kentucky leads, 160-78
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
11.4
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.0
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.7
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
8.7
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
12.2
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
D.J. Wagner
|
Guard
|
10.6
|
Antonio Reeves
|
Guard
|
20.0
|
Adou Thiero
|
Guard
|
7.8
|
Justin Edwards
|
Forward
|
8.7
|
Ugonna Onyenso
|
Forward
|
3.8
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Kentucky 89.7, Tennessee 80.2
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Kentucky 49.8%, Tennessee 45.2%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Kentucky 40.8%, Tennessee 34.7%
ASSISTS:
Kentucky 17.6, Tennessee 16.9
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 39.1, Kentucky 37.6
BLOCKS:
Kentucky 6.1, Tennessee 4.8
STEALS:
Tennessee 7.9, Kentucky 7.9
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee won its 11th SEC regular season title in program history with its 66-59 win over South Carolina last Wednesday. The Vols split the championship with Auburn in 2018 but previously won it outright in 2008. The latest title is Tennessee's sixth all-time.
-- Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes won his 100th SEC game in the Vols' last outing. A win over Kentucky to would give Barnes his 200th overall win since taking over as the program's head coach in 2015. He won his 800th career game earlier this season.
-- Tennessee will cap a four-game stretch against AP Top 25 teams when it plays Kentucky. The Vols have won the previous three, a program first. Their wins over top-20 Alabama and South Carolina times marked the first time a Tennessee team has won back-to-back games against AP-ranked teams on the road.
-- Tennessee has been successful against Kentucky under Barnes. He is 11-9 against the Wildcats and has won at least one game in the two-game regular season series against them in eight of the last nine years. The Vols' 11 win since 2015-16 are five more than any other team in college basketball except for Auburn and Kansas (six wins) in that span.
-- Tennessee and Kentucky met as top 10 teams in their last meeting on Feb. 3 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler scored a career-high 26 points and led wire to wire, holding off a number of Wildcats runs to win by double-digits.
-- Kentucky is second in the SEC in offense, averaging 89.7 points per game. Guard Antonio Reeves paces the Wildcats with 20.0 points per game, while guard Rob Dillingham averages 15.1. Dillingham scored 35 points vs. Tennessee on Feb. 3.
