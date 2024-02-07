Tennessee vs. LSU: Game information, lineups, notes
The last time Tennessee played on its home floor an uncharacteristic outing led to a rare loss. One week later, the Vols are looking as complete as they have been over the last month.
Tennessee followed up its shocking defeat at the hands of a surging South Carolina team with a resounding 103-92 victory against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, one that saw the resurgence of Josiah-Jordan James on the offensive end and put the Vols right back in the running for the SEC regular season title.
Now, No. 6 Tennessee (16-5, 6-2 SEC) heads into a manageable stretch which includes six-straight games against teams without a winning record in conference play. It starts with LSU (12-9, 4-4) on Wednesday at Food City Center.
The Tigers have played to mixed results in head coach Matt McMahon's second season. After winning just two league games a year ago, LSU sits at .500 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M on its resume.
The Tigers looked convincing in their last outing, thumping Arkansas, 95-74 last Saturday behind 25 points from 7-foot forward Will Baker.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: LSU (12-9, 4-4 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (16-5, 6-2)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 7 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, play-by-play; Jon Sundvold, analyst)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 82, LSU 67
Series: Tennessee leads, 67-50
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
10.5
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
8.0
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
19.9
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
9.2
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.6
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Trae Hannibal
|
Guard
|
5.1
|
Mike Williams III
|
Guard
|
8.2
|
Jordan Wright
|
Guard
|
15.5
|
Will Baker
|
Forward
|
11.7
|
Jalen Reed
|
Forward
|
8.3
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 79.6, LSU 77.5
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
LSU 45.8%, Tennessee 44.8%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
LSU 35.5%, Tennessee 34.0%
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 17.0, LSU 12.5
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 39.7, LSU 36.2
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.7, LSU 4.0
STEALS:
LSU 9.0, Tennessee 7.9
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee got the most out of its lineup offensively against Kentucky. After missing a number of close-range shots four days prior vs. South Carolina, all five Vols starters finished in double-scoring figures, including Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James, who totaled 26 points each. Dalton Knecht scored 16 while Santiago Vescovi and Jonas Aidoo tallied 11 points apiece.
-- Tennessee dropped in both major polls after splitting games last week, but it didn't fall far. The Vols moved down to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, respectively and remain as the highest ranked SEC team. At 6-2, Tennessee is currently in fourth place in the league standing behind Alabama (8-1), South Carolina (8-2) and Auburn (7-2).
-- Tennessee ranks 14th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Vols are averaging 118.7 points per 100 possessions. The Vols are third in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 92.0 points per opponents 100 possessions. Tennessee previously ranked second but dropped one spot after giving up 92 points at Kentucky.
-- Tennessee is riding a two-game win streak against LSU. The Vols beat the Tigers, 77-56 in their last meeting in Baton Rouge on Jan. 21, 2023. James scored a game-high 22 points while Zeigler scored 12 along with 10 assists. Tennessee has beaten LSU by an average 17.5 points in the previous two meetings.
-- LSU has exceeded expectations in year 2 under Matt McMahon. The Tigers finished 14-19 overall and 2-16 in the conference in his first season in 2022-23 and were picked to finish 13th in the preseason media poll but have already doubled their SEC win total from a year ago with wins over Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Arkansas and losses to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M.
-- LSU is paced in scoring by senior guards Jalen Cook and Jordan Wright who both average 15.5 points per game. Cook was an All-ACC player at Tulane last season before transferring to the Tigers while Wright previously played at Vanderbilt where he averaged 10.6 points per game in 2022-23. Both players combined for 33 points in LSU's win over Arkansas.
