The last time Tennessee played on its home floor an uncharacteristic outing led to a rare loss. One week later, the Vols are looking as complete as they have been over the last month.

Tennessee followed up its shocking defeat at the hands of a surging South Carolina team with a resounding 103-92 victory against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, one that saw the resurgence of Josiah-Jordan James on the offensive end and put the Vols right back in the running for the SEC regular season title.

Now, No. 6 Tennessee (16-5, 6-2 SEC) heads into a manageable stretch which includes six-straight games against teams without a winning record in conference play. It starts with LSU (12-9, 4-4) on Wednesday at Food City Center.

The Tigers have played to mixed results in head coach Matt McMahon's second season. After winning just two league games a year ago, LSU sits at .500 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M on its resume.

The Tigers looked convincing in their last outing, thumping Arkansas, 95-74 last Saturday behind 25 points from 7-foot forward Will Baker.

Here is a closer look at the match up.