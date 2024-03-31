DETROIT — Tennessee men's basketball is on the cusp of program history.

The 2-seed Vols cleared the Sweet 16 hurdle Friday night against Creighton, punching their ticket to the Elite Eight for just the second time ever. Now, a match up with 1-seed Purdue at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday is all that stands between them and their first Final Four.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee, which leaned on its defense to outlast Texas in the Round of 32, was balanced in its 82-75 win over Creighton. The difference was an 18-0 run in the second half, headlined by Dalton Knecht who finished with a game-high 26 points while Zakai Zeigler scored 19 and Josiah-Jordan James totaled 17.

The Vols' defense came up big again after the Bluejays cut their deficit to three in the last three minutes. Jahmai Mashack, who moved into the starting five because Santiago Vescovi was out with the flu, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked two shots and had two steals.

Tennessee will need both to keep its season going.

The Boilermakers dominated 11-seed Gonzaga down the stretch in their Sweet 16 game on Friday behind 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who tallied 27 points and 14 rebounds.

The reigning Naismith Player of the Year averages more than 24 points and 12 rebounds per game. He caused fits for Tennessee bigs Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka in the previous meeting between the two teams at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu back in November.

The two combined for just two rebounds and both players fouled out in a 71-67 loss. The Vols will need establish an inside game while staying out of foul trouble.

Defending the perimeter will be a challenge, too. Three Purdue starting guards average double figures, including Braden Smith who scored 12.3 points per game. He scored 14 on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range vs. Gonzaga.