Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Game information, lineups, notes
Three weeks after beating Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee returns home for the first time in 10 days to face the Commodores again on Saturday.
Fresh off of one of their most complete performances in SEC play, which resulted in a 23-point drubbing of Arkansas on Wednesday, the No. 8 Vols are looking to continue their push towards a conference regular season title at Food City Center.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
After trailing at the half, Tennessee needed a second half surge to down Vanderbilt in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 27 but enter the second match up as overwhelming favorites just days after forward Jonas Aidoo scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Dalton Knecht added another 22 points vs. the Razorbacks.
Tennessee's resounding response at Arkansas after an upset loss at Texas A&M seemingly put the Vols back on track as they press through the middle part of their league schedule before a daunting back half of the schedule at the end of the month and into early March.
Vanderbilt is out of the picture in the SEC race, but is coming to Knoxville after knocking off Texas A&M on Ezra Manjon's final shot at the buzzer to win 74-73 Memorial Gymnasium.
It was just the Commodores second conference win since beating Missouri earlier this month.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: Vanderbilt (7-17, 2-9) at No. 8 Tennessee (18-6, 8-3)
When: Saturday, Feb. 17 | 6 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, play-by-play; Pat Bradley, analyst)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 82, Vanderbilt 60
Series: Tennessee leads, 130-76
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
10.9
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.5
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.4
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
9.1
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.8
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Tyrin Lawrence
|
Guard
|
13.7
|
Ezra Manjon
|
Guard
|
14.5
|
Evan Taylor
|
Guard/Forward
|
8.8
|
Malik Presley
|
Guard/Forward
|
1.7
|
Ven-Allen Lubin
|
Forward
|
11.1
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 80.0, Vanderbilt 66.9
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 45.4%, Vanderbilt 39.6%
THREE POINT PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 34.1%, Vanderbilt 28.5%
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 16.9, Vanderbilt 9.6
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Bracketology update: Vols hold spot, Lady Vols slowly climb
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 38.8, Vanderbilt 34.5
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.8, Vanderbilt 3.1
STEALS:
Tennessee 8.1, Vanderbilt 6.1
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo is coming off of his seventh double-double of the season. After losing on the boards in the previous two games, the Vols were dominant on the inside against Arkansas, scoring 48 points in the paint and out-rebounding the Razorbacks, 36-25.
-- Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht is averaging 26.0 points per game in SEC play and scored 22 in his last outing vs. Arkansas. Knecht was paramount in the Vols' second half surge against Vanderbilt last month, scoring 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting to help Tennessee erase a nine-point deficit.
-- Tennessee ranks 15th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, averaging more than 118 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom. In adjusted defensive efficiency, the Vols are sixth, holding opponents to 92.5 points per 100 defensive possessions.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Consistency from Jonas Aidoo makes Vols' aspirations limitless
-- Tennessee has won 130 games vs. Vanderbilt all-time, which is the most victories the program has against an opposing team. The Vols have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Commodores and has won six-straight games in Knoxville in the series dating back to Jan. 23, 2018.
-- Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.7 points on the season but leads the Commodores in scoring against conference teams at 14.2 points. Before being held to 8 points against Texas A&M last week, Lawrence had scored in double-figures in 13-straight games.
-- Vanderbilt is paced in scoring and by fifth-year guard Ezra Manjon, who averages 14.5 points per game. He is also the team's assist leader with 3.6 per game. Manjon has scored 11 or more points in 11 of his last 14 games. He scored 14 points against Tennessee on Jan. 27.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.
–––––