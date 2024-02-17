Three weeks after beating Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee returns home for the first time in 10 days to face the Commodores again on Saturday.

Fresh off of one of their most complete performances in SEC play, which resulted in a 23-point drubbing of Arkansas on Wednesday, the No. 8 Vols are looking to continue their push towards a conference regular season title at Food City Center.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

After trailing at the half, Tennessee needed a second half surge to down Vanderbilt in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 27 but enter the second match up as overwhelming favorites just days after forward Jonas Aidoo scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Dalton Knecht added another 22 points vs. the Razorbacks.

Tennessee's resounding response at Arkansas after an upset loss at Texas A&M seemingly put the Vols back on track as they press through the middle part of their league schedule before a daunting back half of the schedule at the end of the month and into early March.

Vanderbilt is out of the picture in the SEC race, but is coming to Knoxville after knocking off Texas A&M on Ezra Manjon's final shot at the buzzer to win 74-73 Memorial Gymnasium.

It was just the Commodores second conference win since beating Missouri earlier this month.

Here is a closer look at the match up.