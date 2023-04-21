With one swing, Griffin Merritt provided Tennessee with a win it desperately needed.

Ninth inning home runs from Kavares Tears and Dylan Dreiling brought Lindsey Nelson Stadium—and the Vols—back to life, forcing extra innings where Merritt’s solo shot over the right fried wall sealed a thrilling, 4-3 win over No. 4 Vanderbilt in Game 1 on Friday night.

For eight innings, some of the issues that have turned promise into disappointment persisted.

The Vols stranded eight runners, committed an early error and suffered from non-competitive at-bats.

The biggest difference was Tennessee managing to cover come them.

The pitching staff played with the kind of consistency the Vols had expected before the season began.

In his second-straight Friday start, junior right-hander Andrew Lindsey went 6.2 innings, striking out a career-high 10 batters while giving up six hits and three runs. Chase Burns (W 3-3) who had struggled much of the season, was masterful out of the bullpen, recording seven strikeouts over the last three innings.

Zane Denton put Tennessee (25-13, 6-10 SEC) up early, sending a Carter Holton pitch 406 feet and over the wall in left-center field to give the Vols a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the second.

Vanderbilt (29-9, 13-3) answered in the following frame, starting with back-to-back hits from Matthew Polk and Jonathan Vastine to put runners on the corners.

Lindsey was one away from getting out of the jam with his fourth and fifth strikeouts, but R.J. Schreck singled to right to score both runners to give the Commodores a 2-1 lead.

Vanderbilt added to its advantage in the fifth but was unable to take advantage of loaded bases as Lindsey recorded his ninth strikeout to keep Tennessee within reach at 3-1.

Holton returned the favor in the bottom frame. A walk and a hit-by-pitch put two runners on for Tennessee with just one out but the Vols couldn't capitalize on it as a strikeout and fly out left them empty-handed.

Down to their last three outs, Tears inched Tennessee closer with a home run, then Dreiling closed the gap a few at-bats later, giving the Vols the opportunity to walk it off in extras.

Tennessee will try and win its first conference series in nearly month on Saturday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.