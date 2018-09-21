The last three games of the Tennessee-Florida rivalry have been decided by a single possession, and with another close contest expected between the two division rivals (3-point spread as of publication), special teams could prove to be a game-changer on Saturday night in Neyland.

Florida’s “third phase” certainly has the attention of Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“They make you earn it on special teams,” Pruitt said.

In Year 1, both Pruitt and Mullen haven’t just given lip service to overhauling their program’s special teams. The Vols and Gators use a slew of starters on special teams and both have blocked multiple kicks — something only one other team in the country has accomplished. Both have blocked punts for touchdowns, too.

But while Tennessee's special teams have been really solid in 2018, Florida's have been even better.

From 2013-17, Florida blocked four kicks total. In three games, they’ve blocked three kicks and tackled the punter another time. They've also returned a punt for a touchdown.

“They’re really good in the special teams. Dan (Mullen’s) teams always have been. They’re very creative in all phases. They’ll block punts. They’ll fake punts. They’ve got a good return game.”

One potential chess match Saturday will be Tennessee’s punt defense vs. Florida’s punt return unit.

Florida’s Freddie Swain averages 29.8 yards per return, ranking fifth nationally. The junior wideout has four returns over 20 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown last week against Colorado State.

But will he have the chance to make a return Saturday?

Tennessee redshirt freshman punter Joe Doyle hasn’t missed a beat since replacing Ray Guy finalist Trevor Daniel. The Farragut product is averaging nearly 40 yards a punt, pinning opponents inside the 20 eight times already this season. Opponents have just two — repeat two — total punt return yards all season.

“We’ve got to do a good job and we’ve got to find a way to create an edge in the kicking game,” Pruitt said.

“Swain is probably leading the country in punt returns. The guy’s dynamic. He’s averaging 25 yards a return. I don’t know where that is, but it’s a whole lot, so speed on special teams.”

On the flip side, Tennessee is looking for better production from its punt returner. Marquez Callaway housed a punt in 2016, but he hasn’t been nearly as dynamic this season, ranking last in the SEC in yards per return (2.0). He muffed a return last weekend against UTEP and frustrated Pruitt a few times by letting the ball roll an extra 15-20 yards.

“Marquez dropped the ball the other day, but I have confidence in him, and we sent him right back out there," Pruitt said.

"He’s our best punt returner and I believe he’ll do a good job, and we’re continuing to work guys behind him.”