HOOVER, Ala. – Tennessee won the SEC Baseball Tournament Championship the last time it was in Hoover.

The Vols' 2022 stay was much more forgettable.

A dominant pitching performance from starting left-handed pitcher Troy Wansing coupled with an hour-plus weather delay made for a frustrating afternoon for 7-seed Tennessee at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday.

The Vols mustered just one hit in a 3-0 loss to 10-seed Texas A&M, exiting the tournament early and left waiting for their NCAA Tournament fate.

Christian Scott recorded the lone hit for Tennessee in the sixth inning, breaking up Wansing's perfect game but not generating enough to give the Vols any momentum at the plate.

After both teams went hitless through two innings, Jack Moss singled through the right side for the first hit of the game with one out in the top of the third to give Texas A&M runners on the corners.

Trevor Werner grounded to third and reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Hunter Haas to score and give the Aggies a 1-0 lead.

Austin Bost plated another run in the fourth with a one-out single up the middle that put Texas A&M up 2-0 in the fourth and Jace LaViolette homered to right-center to lead off the sixth, swelling the Aggies advantage to 3-0.

With one out in the top of the ninth, the delay began, but Tennessee didn't come out with a different approach offensively, going down in order in the bottom half.

Tennessee heads into the NCAA Tournament at 38-19 overall and is a No. 2 seed by most projections. The loss to Texas A&M (33-23) will likely keep the Vols from working their way into a top 16 national seed.