Thank you Tim

Twenty-two years ago, Bob Kesling called me and wanted to visit about my role with the Vol Network as he took over for the retiring John Ward.

A sideline reporter I selfishly thought. I was going to be the Dr. Jerry Punch for the Vols. Kesling had other ideas as he wanted me to be his spotter.

I graciously and excitedly accepted the opportunity and for the last 22 years I have had the greatest view and seat at nearly every venue imaginable.

But that’s not been the best part. The best is the fact that I have sat to Tim Priest’s left for 274 football games. It’s the best because I gained a friend in one of the best defensive backs to ever wear the orange and white.

For 22 years, fans have hung on every Priest groan, squeal, jubilation and exasperation. Few if any bleed orange more than the Huntingdon, Tennessee native.

Along the way, I’ve recovered a few headsets that found their way to the floor in frustration. I also had my hand bruised by more than a few high fives. I was told on the air in Sanford Stadium I could close my mouth after the Vols ‘hail mary’ win. It’s quite honestly the best description Priest has provided in his 22 years.

It’s a gross understatement to say I have learned a lot of football from a guy who knows the game and can talk the game in terms than anyone can understand.

Simply put, Tim Priest is a treasure.

We would pass notes like grade school kids during games on various things about the contest. We would predict plays during timeouts. Priest was almost always right. I rarely was.

But for all the emotion and energy he brought, he always brought preparation. He watched film weekly. He visited with coaches weekly. He read Volquest regularly and we would oftentimes swap emails during the week on interesting stats or tidbits on the Vols and their opponent.

Priest always had to be and always was prepared. It showed in the insight he provided Vol fans for 22 years.

This fall Pat Ryan will slide in Tim’s spot and Pat will do a terrific job. I’m excited to hopefully get to sit to Pat’s left, but I will miss Saturday’s with the Vols’ all time leading intercepter. I will miss Friday night dinners and bus rides. I will miss hearing about his grandkids performances in football, basketball and volleyball. I will miss him asking about my son's play the night before. I will miss the stories of his playing days. I will miss the laughs and I will miss the education of football that my friend has provided for me since 1999.

Thank you Tim! Happy retirement.