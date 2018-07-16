Tennessee defensive end Ryan Thaxton has been suspended by head coach Jeremy Pruitt following a Sunday night incident in the dorm room with his girlfriend.

"We are aware of the incident," Athletic spokesperson Zach Stipe said in a statement. "The student athlete has been suspende from all team activities while law enforcement and the Unversity investigates."

The Virginia native was charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment after police were called to Stokley Hall around 8pm Sunday night. Sources say Thaxton refused to let the female leave his dorm room.



