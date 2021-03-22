VolQuest - The baseball 3-2-1

Tennessee opened SEC play strong, taking two out of three over Georgia on the road. Let’s take a look at how Tennessee won its first SEC opening series since 2014 and look ahead to what should be another contested series against LSU.





Three Observations





1. — Vols answer the bell in SEC play— Tennessee seemed as prepared as any team could be entering SEC play, winning road games, low scoring games, high scoring games and plenty of close games. Still, you never know how a team is going to respond to SEC play, especially one that didn’t play a power five or ranked opponent before the weekend.





Tennessee quickly put any doubts about its readiness to bed Friday with shortstop Liam Spence opening the series with a solo shot to left field. The Vols jumped out to a 9-0 lead over their SEC east rival thanks to a six run third inning.





Georgia made a bit of a comeback run, but never got closer than four as Sean Hunley shut the Bulldogs down, retiring all eight batters he faced.





Tennessee jumped out to a lead once again on Saturday and looked like the better team for most of the game. Even after surrendering the lead in the sixth inning, Tennessee responded immediately to take the lead.





The Vols missed an opportunity to clinch the series on Saturday as Georgia came back in the ninth inning, scoring two runs off of an error, infield hit and walk off single to left field.





Tennessee bounced back Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning and holding on the rest of the game with an excellent pitching performance from starter Blade Tidwell and relievers Kirby Connell and Camden Sewell.





The series win marked Tennessee’s first SEC series opening win since 2014 when the Vols knocked off Missouri. That’s a great start for Tennessee and the Vols should be in for two highly contested series the next two weeks with LSU and Alabama.





Picking up a series win in one of those two series would be a strong start to SEC play for a team looking to host its first regional since 2005.





2. —Talk about a debut for Blade Tidwell— I wrote last week about how Blade Tidwell was Tennessee’s most important player going forward and freshman couldn’t have performed much better in a big moment.





Tidwell was certainly one upped by Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter’s first SEC start, a 16 strikeout no hitter, but the freshman from Loretto, Tennessee was fantastic in his debut, allowing just one run, four hits and two walks while striking out six in 7.1 innings pitched. Tidwell’s slider was excellent to go along with his fastball that was sitting 95-96 and kept Bulldog batters off balance all game long.





Tidwell had been effective in the pre-conference slate, slowly building up the length of his outings, but his SEC debut saw him get four outs more than any other appearance while still matching his season low for hits given up.





After Tennessee jumped out to a 3-0 lead it didn’t give its tall freshman a whole lot of help. The Vols got no hits and just one baserunner in the final three innings Tidwell pitched but it didn’t seem to affect him as he made just one major mistake on the night,

allowing a triple to lead off the sixth inning.





3. —Rucker hits another gear— Jake Rucker was one of Tennessee’s best hitters a season ago, recording a .339 average and three homers in the shortened season.





The third baseman was one of Tennessee’s core juniors that struggled to open the season. Though Rucker’s struggles weren’t nearly as bad as Max Ferguson or Connor Pavolony, he was hitting just .273 through the first nine games.





Rucker was the first Vol to bounce out of his slump and started to hit the ball really well to end the pre conference slate, entering the weekend with a .333 batting average and 15 RBIs. By the end of the pre-conference slate, Rucker’s only area where he wasn’t matching last year’s production was his lone home run.





The Greenbrier, Tennessee native found another level this weekend to open SEC play, setting the tone early Friday with a RBI single in the third inning before hitting an opposite field grand slam that busted the weekend opener wide open.





Rucker wouldn’t just match his pre-conference home run production in the first SEC series, but would surpass it, hitting a two-run go-ahead homer in the seventh inning of Saturday’s loss.





The junior would finish the weekend 4-of-11 at the plate with seven RBIs and three walks, boosting his average to .338 and on-base percentage to .438.





Rucker’s success isn’t surprising but is coming at the right time and makes the middle of Tennessee’s lineup very dangerous with him, Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck.





Two Questions





1. Any long term concern with RISP hitting?





It was a strong weekend overall for Tennessee’s bats but the one weakness was the Vols’ hitting with runners in-scoring position. Tennessee hit just 7-of-35 (.200) with runners in-scoring position on the weekend and the batting average drops to .150 if you take away Friday’s 11-run performance.





On both Saturday and Sunday, Tennessee had opportunities early to open up a strong lead. While they were able to take early leads in both games, they missed out on taking a commanding lead.





Tennessee controlled the whole weekend and the Vols hitting with the bases loaded was the main difference in the final score. UT scored seven runs after loading the bases three times Friday. The Vols loaded the bases two times in both Saturday and Sunday’s game but got only two runs out of it, Tennessee survived Sunday, but couldn’t Saturday.





So how big on an issue is this long term?





I wouldn’t think a major one. Tennessee struggled with runners in scoring position in the season opening series against Georgia Southern and were solid the rest of the pre-conference slate. Seems like it could be as simple as some basic nerves at the start of the season and SEC play.





Tennessee has also been overall solid with the bases loaded this year, hitting 12-41 (.293). Still, Tennessee will have to capitalize on RBI opportunities more often in SEC play or it will bite them like it did on Saturday.





2. Heflin and McLaughlin going to stay paired together?





Tennessee has been on the search for its third weekend starter to go along with Tidwell and Chad Dallas all season. For the third straight week, soft throwing left hander Will Heflin has earned a weekend start and while the senior hasn’t been great, he’s been solid in two of the three starts and pairing him with RHP Mark McLaughlin has been

effective the last two weeks.





Saturday, Heflin allowed one run in 3.1 innings while fighting his way through the Bulldog lineup as six of the 15 Georgia batters he faced reached base.





McLaughlin relieved him and looked excellent for the first 2.1 innings, retiring his first seven batters. After surrendering a two-out walk in the seventh inning, the sophomore started struggling, giving up a single and RBI double before exiting.





McLaughlin’s two earned runs in 2.1 innings won’t look good on the stat sheet but the sophomore continues to show he can be a reliable member of the Vols’ bullpen. Through 14 innings, McLaughlin has a 2.57 ERA on the season with six walks and 14 strikeouts.





The short left hander and tall right hander compliment each other well and have worked off of each other effectively the past two weeks. It will be interesting to see if Tennessee keeps the pairing together going forward. Not having to rely on Redmond Walsh or Sean Hunley to give long inning relief following Tennessee’s third starter’s

appearance just makes this lineup even more dangerous.





I’m not sure that you’ll see it this week but I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Tennessee switch the order and start McLaughlin with Heflin relieving him whenever that time comes.





One Prediction





Vols win series with LSU





Playing LSU hasn’t been kind to Tennessee baseball over the years. The Vols are 22-59 all time against the Tigers and the .272 winning percentage is Tennessee’s worst against an SEC opponent.





Things haven’t been any better the past decade as LSU has defeated Tennessee 11 of the last 12 times the two have met.





This is a different Tennessee team and program than it has been the past 10 years and while the Tigers are still good and ranked in the top 25, they aren’t as dominant as they have been in past years under head coach Paul Mainieri.





LSU is coming off a series loss to Mississippi State where they dropped the first two games before salvaging the Sunday finale, improving to 16-5 on the year. LSU’s offense is strong again this season, ranking second nationally in runs. However, the Tigers pitching is a bit shaky, ranking 13th in the SEC with a 4.02 ERA.





This will be one of Tennessee’s most evenly matched series all year and will be against a team they will likely be competing against to host a region.





Expect a competitive series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but I think Tennessee does enough to get a home series win.