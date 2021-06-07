The baseball 3-2-1

Tennessee is heading to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005 as the Vols swept the Knoxville Regional with a dramatic win over Wright State and a pair of victories over Liberty.

Let’s take a look back at the weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and look ahead to this weekend when Tennessee hosts its first ever Super Regional.

Three Observations

1 —This Tennessee team provides another story book finish— Tennessee hadn’t hit a walk off home run since 2010 entering the 2021 season. Friday night Drew Gilbert provided the Vols’ fourth walk off home run and seventh overall walk off of the season as the Vols beat Wright State 9-8.

“Earlier in the year, coach Vitello talked about—after our first walk-off (win)—how you get the first one and the other ones kind of come, too,” Gilbert said postgame.

In a season that has provided a handful of moments that would have been the Vols best of the last decade, Gilbert’s walk off grand slam to give Tennessee a one run victory was undoubtedly the biggest moment yet.

Tennessee trailed 8-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Wright State had scored the game’s last six runs and the Vols hadn’t recorded a hit in the last two innings, dejecting the sold out crowd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

I wrote it after the game but Tennessee fans were on their feet and cheering loudly from the time Connor Pavolony stepped in the batter’s box to open the inning. I don’t think that made any huge difference for Tennessee, but it rattled Wright State’s pitchers who both struggled with command.

Like he did to open the ninth against Arkansas, Pavolony singled. Max Ferguson singled and Jake Rucker walked to load the bases with one-out for Gilbert and you all know what happened next.

An euphoric scene ensued at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as students jumped on the Vols’ dugout and Gilbert took a 35 second trot around the bases.

In just six games with unlimited capacity this season at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Tennessee has provided two walk off home runs. That’s absurd, especially considering one came against the nation’s No. 1 team and the other in a must win region opener.

If Tennessee doesn’t win Friday they would have— at best— been playing this afternoon with likely a decimated pitching staff to try to make it out of the regional. That’s a daunting task, instead the Vols coasted to a regional title.

2 —Long ball reigns supreme— In the shortened 2020 season, Tennessee’s offense was one of the nation’s best as the Vols ranked first nationally in runs and second in home runs.

In the fall and preseason the narrative was much of the same as Tennessee’s power impressed those around the program. When the season rolled around, however, Tennessee’s power didn’t show up as Max Ferguson, Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony all struggled at the plate.

Those three didn’t stay down for long and nor did Tennessee’s power. The Vols' strong finish to the regular season gave them the second most home runs in the conference and the long ball dominated regional weekend for Tennessee.

When you get later in the season Lindsey Nelson Stadium turns into more and more of a hitter’s park and Tennessee took advantage this weekend, hitting 10 total home runs including five on Saturday, tying the program’s postseason single game record.

With the way Tennessee finished the season maybe the home run barrage shouldn’t have been a massive surprise but who they came from certainly was. Two of Tennessee’s top three home run hitters, Jordan Beck and Evan Russell, struggled at the plate this weekend, both hitting under .200 and recording zero long balls.

Gilbert, who hadn’t hit a home run since his walk off against LSU on March 28, hit three home runs on the weekend on his way to earning the region’s Most Outstanding Player honor. Liam Spence, who entered the weekend with three home runs on the season, hit two on back-to-back at-bats Saturday.

The other five home runs, three from Luc Lipcius and one from Ferguson and Pavolony, weren’t surprises but once again Tennessee’s lineup showed that it can have stars struggle and still have others to pick up the slack and that’s been the greatest strength of the offense this season.

3 —Tony Vitello doesn’t look like a man eager to leave Knoxville— Tennessee’s desire to keep Tony Vitello and Vitello’s reluctance to leave Knoxville have been well documented over the past few weeks— including some strong reporting from Ben McKee.

That point was reiterated this weekend as Vitello looked anything but eager to leave Tennessee and the program that he is building.

Vitello ran down the right field line and hyped up the students on the dugout after Friday’s games but the 42-year old is always full of emotion and how can you not be riled up after winning on a walk-off grand slam.

But Vitello was emotional talking about the scene at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to the SEC Network Sunday and after talking somersaulting into his team in right field the Missouri alum and fourth year head coach went into the stands, high fiving and shoving fans in celebration like he had just witnessed Gilbert’s walk off with them.