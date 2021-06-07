The baseball 3-2-1
Tennessee is heading to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005 as the Vols swept the Knoxville Regional with a dramatic win over Wright State and a pair of victories over Liberty.
Let’s take a look back at the weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and look ahead to this weekend when Tennessee hosts its first ever Super Regional.
Three Observations
1 —This Tennessee team provides another story book finish— Tennessee hadn’t hit a walk off home run since 2010 entering the 2021 season. Friday night Drew Gilbert provided the Vols’ fourth walk off home run and seventh overall walk off of the season as the Vols beat Wright State 9-8.
“Earlier in the year, coach Vitello talked about—after our first walk-off (win)—how you get the first one and the other ones kind of come, too,” Gilbert said postgame.
In a season that has provided a handful of moments that would have been the Vols best of the last decade, Gilbert’s walk off grand slam to give Tennessee a one run victory was undoubtedly the biggest moment yet.
Tennessee trailed 8-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Wright State had scored the game’s last six runs and the Vols hadn’t recorded a hit in the last two innings, dejecting the sold out crowd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
I wrote it after the game but Tennessee fans were on their feet and cheering loudly from the time Connor Pavolony stepped in the batter’s box to open the inning. I don’t think that made any huge difference for Tennessee, but it rattled Wright State’s pitchers who both struggled with command.
Like he did to open the ninth against Arkansas, Pavolony singled. Max Ferguson singled and Jake Rucker walked to load the bases with one-out for Gilbert and you all know what happened next.
An euphoric scene ensued at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as students jumped on the Vols’ dugout and Gilbert took a 35 second trot around the bases.
In just six games with unlimited capacity this season at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Tennessee has provided two walk off home runs. That’s absurd, especially considering one came against the nation’s No. 1 team and the other in a must win region opener.
If Tennessee doesn’t win Friday they would have— at best— been playing this afternoon with likely a decimated pitching staff to try to make it out of the regional. That’s a daunting task, instead the Vols coasted to a regional title.
2 —Long ball reigns supreme— In the shortened 2020 season, Tennessee’s offense was one of the nation’s best as the Vols ranked first nationally in runs and second in home runs.
In the fall and preseason the narrative was much of the same as Tennessee’s power impressed those around the program. When the season rolled around, however, Tennessee’s power didn’t show up as Max Ferguson, Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony all struggled at the plate.
Those three didn’t stay down for long and nor did Tennessee’s power. The Vols' strong finish to the regular season gave them the second most home runs in the conference and the long ball dominated regional weekend for Tennessee.
When you get later in the season Lindsey Nelson Stadium turns into more and more of a hitter’s park and Tennessee took advantage this weekend, hitting 10 total home runs including five on Saturday, tying the program’s postseason single game record.
With the way Tennessee finished the season maybe the home run barrage shouldn’t have been a massive surprise but who they came from certainly was. Two of Tennessee’s top three home run hitters, Jordan Beck and Evan Russell, struggled at the plate this weekend, both hitting under .200 and recording zero long balls.
Gilbert, who hadn’t hit a home run since his walk off against LSU on March 28, hit three home runs on the weekend on his way to earning the region’s Most Outstanding Player honor. Liam Spence, who entered the weekend with three home runs on the season, hit two on back-to-back at-bats Saturday.
The other five home runs, three from Luc Lipcius and one from Ferguson and Pavolony, weren’t surprises but once again Tennessee’s lineup showed that it can have stars struggle and still have others to pick up the slack and that’s been the greatest strength of the offense this season.
3 —Tony Vitello doesn’t look like a man eager to leave Knoxville— Tennessee’s desire to keep Tony Vitello and Vitello’s reluctance to leave Knoxville have been well documented over the past few weeks— including some strong reporting from Ben McKee.
That point was reiterated this weekend as Vitello looked anything but eager to leave Tennessee and the program that he is building.
Vitello ran down the right field line and hyped up the students on the dugout after Friday’s games but the 42-year old is always full of emotion and how can you not be riled up after winning on a walk-off grand slam.
But Vitello was emotional talking about the scene at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to the SEC Network Sunday and after talking somersaulting into his team in right field the Missouri alum and fourth year head coach went into the stands, high fiving and shoving fans in celebration like he had just witnessed Gilbert’s walk off with them.
Witnessing the last three weeks in Columbia, Hoover and Knoxville it has become even more clear to me how much Vitello enjoys being at Tennessee and loves this fanbase. On the road, he was always eager to take a picture or sign a ball for Vol fans who made the trek to see his team.
And in my three years covering the team Vitello has had to mention “daydreaming” about what postseason baseball could look like at UT a dozen times. After four seasons, Vitello finally got to see that dream and I imagine that it lived up to the hype.
With Vitello already having turned Texas A&M down— according to Ben’s report— Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovation plans looking likely and LSU having Vitello down its list, it is looking more and more likely that Vitello will be back not only next season but for the long haul.
Two Questions
Who will the Vols face in the Super Regional?
Tennessee now waits for the results of the Eugene Regional to see its super regional opponent.
LSU and Oregon will play a winner take all game Monday night at 10 p.m. ET for the opportunity to play Tennessee in this weekend’s super regional. Oregon made the regional final coming out of the winner’s bracket while LSU has won three games in the last two days to give itself a chance to advance after dropping its opening game. That should give the Ducks the pitching advantage.
Who is a better matchup for Tennessee to face?
I typically think it’s better to avoid SEC teams when hosting a super regional. LSU is used to intense SEC road environments and they’ve played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season and took metaphorical beating from the fans. They’ll be ready for a return trip.
Oregon hasn’t played in an environment that will even slightly resemble what Lindsey Nelson Stadium will look like and on top of that haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2015. That will be an incredibly hostile challenge for every player’s first away NCAA Tournament game.
On the diamond, Oregon earned the nation’s No. 14 overall seed going 39-15 (20-10 PAC 12). The Ducks have a strong team and particularly pitching staff— where they ranked 14th nationally in team ERA— but also took advantage of a down PAC 12.
I don’t think Tennessee should be afraid of LSU by any means, they went just 13-17 in SEC play before going two and out in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers wouldn’t have made the NCAA Tournament if it wasn’t an incredibly weak bubble season but LSU does have plenty of talent and a long time retiring coach to play for.
Add that, on top of the road experience factor, I think I’d rather see Oregon if I was Tennessee.
2. Does the Super Regional format set up better for Tennessee than the Regional?
Brent posed this question to me on Around the Horn Sunday and it was a good one so I thought I’d tackle it here.
All season I’ve talked and written about how Tennessee’s pitching depth was a concern in the SEC Tournament and regional tournament. While it showed up a bit in the SEC Tournament, the pitching depth hasn’t been a major problem for the Vols this postseason as they’ve gotten long outings from starters and a three game sweep of the regional.
Now, Tennessee is back to playing a three game series and I think that plays to the Vols’ advantage. Tennessee has had the same three starting pitchers since the third weekend of the season and the trio has been incredibly consistent and solid for UT. Even for many of the nation’s best teams, that is not the case.
Parlay that with the fact that Tennessee feels great about its top three relievers Sean Hunley, Camden Sewell and Redmond Walsh— specifically Hunley and Sewell’s ability to eat a large chunk of innings— and I think the Vols’ pitching is set and very reliable going into a super regional.
The fact that they won't have to limit Sewell due to the potential of having to play a fourth game will also be a benefit.
Playing three games against one team I also think is a big benefit for Tennessee’s offense. The Vols have worn pitching staffs down all season with their ability to work deep into counts one through nine. That allows Tennessee to get deep into opponent's bullpens and that is more beneficial in a super regional than regional format.
One Prediction
Vols punch ticket to Omaha
I thought about not making a super regional prediction here due to the fact that the opponent hasn’t even been set yet. However, the more I thought about it and looked at it I knew that Tennessee would be my pick either way.
The Vols are more talented and better than both LSU and Oregon. Partner that with this team’s incredible self belief and a persistence that hasn’t let them down yet, how could you pick against them?
Will Heflin didn’t want to reminisce too much following Tennessee’s regional clinching win over Liberty because he believed “we have a lot of baseball left to play.”
I think he’s right and the BaseVols will play in Omaha in two weeks.