The Jeremy Pruitt Era kicks off at 3:30 Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, as Tennessee takes on West Virginia as more than a touchdown underdog. The line is moving in the Vols' direction, though, so what's key for pulling off the upset?

Here are four in our weekly Cheat Sheet.



Win the turnover battle – West Virginia has a high powered attack led by Heisman candidate Will Grier. A season ago, the Mountaineers average 34.5 points a game. Even with a new offense it will be hard for the Vols to match the Mountaineers score for score. That's why it's key for Tennessee to win the turnover margin. Last year Grier threw 12 interceptions in completing 64.4 percent of his throws. The Mountaineers also fumbled seven times. In Tennessee's eight losses a season ago they were -6 in the turnover margin. To pull an upset, the Vols need to win the turnover battle.

A grounded attack – West Virginia wants to play fast. A year ago they averaged five minutes less time of possession then their opponent. They also averaged 54 yards less rushing a game, as opponents 204 yards on the ground. A year ago, Kansas rushed for 367 yards against the Mountaineers and Oklahoma averaged 8.9 yards a carry. But Tennessee struggled all year trying to run the ball thanks in part to injuries on the offensive front. The Vols rushed for just 1,409 yards, averaging just 3.4 yards a carry. If the Vols are going to win, they must win on the ground.

Limit splash plays – Pruitt, the secondary guru, said this week the key to any defensive success is not only winning the turnover battle, but also limiting explosive plays. West Virginia's big play ability is well-documented. A season ago, the Vols surrendered 49 plays of 20 yards or more. Of those 49 plays, 26 of the snaps were runs. Missouri had a season high 10 plays of 20+ yards. Tennessee must make West Virginia drive the length of the field and not give the Mountaineers big plays.

Hang around – Tennessee's not expected to win. Many experts are saying they will get blown out. Anytime you're trying to pull the upset, it's about hanging around. As you hang around longer, your team's confidence of winning only grows, while the favorite often times tightens up. Simply put the Vols must hang around building belief. Interestingly, West Virginia was not as good in the second half a season ago as they were the first half.

In 2017, the Mountaineers out-scored their opponents by 45 points in the first half. In the second half, the scoring margin was just +5. The Vols must improve throughout the game and simply hang around making it a 60-minute fight.