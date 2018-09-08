Tennessee opens up Neyland Stadium and looks for its first win of the Jeremy Pruitt Era on Saturday afternoon as the Vols take on ETSU. What's key for in their home opener? Here are four in our weekly Cheat Sheet.



Focus: Today has nothing to do with ETSU. Tennessee is superior in talent. It's why Randy Sanders joked he would run up I-81 naked with a goal post if his team upset the Vols. But that doesn't mean today is a get through the day, go through the motions game for Jeremy Pruitt's team. Part of the growth of this team and the Pruitt's program is competing every day on every rep and that includes today.

Play them all: I stated in earlier this week in my Thursday column that Saturday is about finding out anyone and everyone who can help you moving forward.You have to put a qualifier on the competition this week, so Pruitt's not going to suddenly find an all-conference player on the depth chart, but starting today and the next two weeks is about finding out who you are going to line up and try to beat Florida with. That's why playing them all is a must.

Let Guarantano grow: I understand that Pruitt and the offensive staff want to play Kellar Chryst and get him some snaps, but those snaps shouldn't come at the expense of Guarantano's continued development. It's not like Guarantano is established. He's the best quarterback on this roster and Saturday in Charlotte was his best day throwing the ball from an accuracy standpoint. However, he needs more success, more confidence and the game to continue to slow down. In other words he needs snaps.

Improvement: With a game under itself belt and plenty of mistakes on film in terms of technique, fundamentals and mental busts, Tennessee must take steps forward today. The coaching staff must find out who can help. They must figure out what they can and can't do. The players must show them they can do more than they showed in game one. That's why the judgement of this game should be based on the improvement this team makes collectively and individually from Week 1 to Week 2.