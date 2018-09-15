Tennessee looks for its second straight win Saturday afternoon, as the Vols host UTEP. What's key for a Vol win? Here are four in our weekly Cheat Sheet.



Get out of the gates fast: As we noted in Thursday morning's column, Tennessee has been terrible offensively in the first quarter. Tennessee has -18 yards rushing on 17 carries in the first 15 minutes of the first two games. Fifteen of the Vols 30 first quarter snaps have gone for minus or zero yards. Tennessee must get out of the gates.

Play clean: While the offense has had it's struggles and the defense has given up big plays, Tennessee has played two clean football games. The Vols don't have a turnover in 2018. They only have nine penalties in two games, including just three last week. With Tennessee's small margin for error, this team must not have self-inflicted wounds. In other words, they must continue to play clean games.

Find some OL answers: It's unclear how realistic this is for Week 3, but Tennessee must develop some continuity and the Vols must try to figure out their best five for the start of SEC play. It likely that the Vols offensive line lineup will change throughout the year, but this week the staff must figure out their best five or six for the start of SEC play and that unit must develop some confidence. UTEP gave up over 400 yards rushing last week to UNLV. Tennessee should and needs to have success running the football from the opening possession.

Grow defensively: Jeremy Pruitt's unit made some strides a week ago. The mental errors were reduced. Tackling was somewhat improved and coverage in the back end was better. The pass rush was still suspect and certain positions didn't play well enough. But in week three, that unit must continue to build. Emmit Gooden must show up again and show signs of some consistency. Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor must continue to grow. UTEP is not a very good offense. Tennessee should and needs to show more growth as they head into SEC play in a week.