Tennessee opens SEC play Saturday night as the Vols host the Florida Gators in an important game for both teams. What's key for the Vols to an SEC opening win? Here are four with The Cheat Sheet.

Disrupt Franks: Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has nine touchdown passes on the season, but Franks is only completeing 53 percent of his throws. Franks is averaging nearly 14 yards a completion and has only been sacked four times. Franks has thrown two interceptions. At times Franks looks improved, but at other times he continues to struggle with accuracy. Head coach/defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt wanted to confuse Will Grier in Week 1, but couldn't as they made too many mental mistakes. How much have they improved the last two weeks? Can they stop the Florida run enough with the front seven to be creative in the secondary? If the Vols are going to win, they must be much better than they were three weeks ago in Charlotte.

Run the football: It used to be a given that the team that runs the ball the best wins the game. But thanks to hail mary's, fourth down conversions and turnovers the last few years that notion is out the window. In fact, the team that has won the rushing battle has won this matchup the last three years. But Saturday night, Tennessee must win in the run game. Kentucky beat Florida by rushing for 303 yards. The Vols have not been great on the ground. They have had their moments, but they haven't been consistent enough. To get Pruitt's first SEC win, Tennessee must run the football effectively.

Give up nothing cheap: Florida has a bocked punt for a score. They have a punt return for a touchdown, two touchdowns pass of over 30 yards and a 68 yard touchdown run. Against West Virginia, Tennessee gave up three touchdown passes of 25+ yards. Last week, the Vols muffed a punt in their own territory and laid the ball on the ground. Obviously cheap touchdowns have been a mainstay for the Gators in two of their last three wins over the Vols. Florida has 10 scoring drives of four plays or less. Tennessee must make Florida earn everything they get.

Get out of the gates: It's like a broken record, but Tennessee must be better in the first quarter. Tyson Helton's offense has negative rushing yards in their first two games and has only kicked two field goals in three games this season. Saturday night, Neyland Stadium should be rocking. Florida will not enter with the swagger of years past. Tennessee must get out of the gates early and put the pressure on the Gators and keep the crowd at a frenzy. The Vols cannot limp into the second quarter the way they have so far in 2018.