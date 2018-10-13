After a week off, Jeremy Pruitt and his Vols return to action Saturday with brunch on the plains against Auburn. How key to the Vols pulling off the upset? Here are four with The Cheat Sheet.



Get out of the blocks – For the last couple of weeks, one of the keys for Tennessee has been survive the start. This week, Tennessee must not just get through the first quarter, but they need to really win the first 15 minutes. The Vol offense hasn't scored a first quarter touchdown this season. Pruitt's offense needs a quick start. With kickoff at Auburn at 11am central time and the Tigers coming off a loss to Mississippi State, their second SEC loss, one would expect the atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium to be a bit flat to say the least. A fast start would be certainly out of the norm for the Vols, but would be what the doctor ordered.

Stay on the field – It goes without saying that Tennessee must avoid the turnovers and possess the ball. Turn it over multiple times and Auburn cruises. But the Vol offense must also stay on the field. Meaning they must win 3rd down. Winning third down starts with converting short yardage plays. Tennessee has been awful on 3rd and short (3 yards or less) converting less than 50% of those plays. Last Saturday, Mississippi State wore down the Tigers by possessing the football for over 40 minutes. Tennessee must sustain drives if they are going to pull off the mid-day upset.

Make Auburn earn it – The Tiger offense appears to be a bit of a mess. They have struggled to run the football. Against Southern Miss, they rushed for less than 100 yards and gave up 3 sacks. Against Mississippi State, the Tigers rushed for just 90 yards. But it's not like the Tigers are inempt. They fumbled going into the end zone and they overthrew a wide open walk in touchdown as well. So they are certainly capable of the big play. Tennessee did a great job against Georgia keeping things in front of them with the longest play they gave up being that bizarre fumble return for a touchdown. Pruitt's unit must limit the big play and force Auburn to do what they have struggled to do which is drive the field.

Have some good fortune – If it wasn't for bad luck the Vols would have no luck at all. The ball certainly hasn't seemed to bounce Tennessee's way and when there has been an opportunity to make a game changing type play this team hasn't been able to do it from dropped interceptions to making someone miss or whatever. Tennessee's margin for error is obviously extremly small, which means when the opportunity is there for a play, the Vols must make it. And they certainly need the oblong object to bounce their way.