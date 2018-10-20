Following last week's 30-24 upset win at Auburn, Tennessee returns home to take on the #1 team in the country. What do the Vols have to do to pull of an improbable win? Here are four with The Cheat Sheet.



Survive the start – To say Alabama has been good to start games is the greatest understatement ever. In seven opening drives this season, the Crimson Tide have seven touchdowns. Four of those seven drives have been for 3 plays or less. Alabama is averaging 19 points in the first quarter outscoring their opponents 137-31. In contrast, Tennessee has only scored 160 points this season.

Somehow, some way Tennessee has to find a way to survive the first fifteen minutes

Keep Guarantano upright – Last year in Alabama's 45-7 win, the Vol quarterback was beat to a pulp by the Alabama defense. Last week at Auburn, Guarantano was sacked 3 times and hit several more times. The Crimson Tide defense, who everyone says is not as good as years past, has 23 sacks on the year including 4 last week against Missouri.

Tennessee must protect Guarantano and the redshirt junior signal caller must adjust his protections better and get the ball out of his hand quickly. Keeping the New Jersey native up right is not only important for trying to upset the Tide, but it's also critical for the rest of the season. Tennessee doesn't needs him banged up for the last five games of the season which will determine if this team makes a bowl game or not.

Field goals not touchdowns – Alabama has scored in 33 of 40 trips in the red zone. Twenty-seven of the 40 have been touchdowns. Last week however, they had to settle for three field goals in their seven trips as they only reached the endzone 3 times. Tennessee's growing defense must do two things on Saturday. One they can't get up the big play touchdowns that Alabama has been making a living with and they must get some red zone stops.

Pruitt's defense has yet to get a red zone stop this season. In 17 trips allowed, Tennessee has given up 11 touchdowns and 6 field goals.

Tennessee must force Alabama to settle for field goals if they are going to make it a four quarter game.

Get the breaks to go your way – Alabama is in a league of their own to this point in the college football season. They are heavy favorites and not only does no one expect Tennessee to win. No one will give them a chance.

So how does Tennessee give themselves a chance in the fourth quarter to pull off the upset? They need some help. They need Alabama to be out of synch on offense. They need Alabama to turn it over. Tennessee needs to catch the 50-50 plays. They need the ball to bounce to them.

Three weeks ago against Georgia the Bulldogs fumbled four times, recovered all four taking one for a touchdown. Tennessee also dropped an interception. At Auburn, Tennessee got three turnovers and turned them into 14 points. Quite the difference.

Saturday afternoon, Tennessee needs the ball to bounce their way.