Following last week's 58-21 home loss to Alabama, Tennessee hits the road to take on South Carolina. What do the Vols have to do to get a second SEC win? Here are four with The Cheat Sheet.



Do something offensively in the first 15 minutes – Tennessee hasn't just struggled in the first quarter of games. They have been flat out awful. Against power 5 teams (West Va., Florida, Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama), Tennessee has been outscored 69-3 in the first fifteen minutes. Against those five teams, Tennessee is averaging 9.6 yards rushing and 38.4 yards passing in the first quarter. The Vols have also given up 21 points off turnovers.

Somehow, Tennessee must find an offensive pulse to win the game.

Win the turnover battle – Against Auburn, Tennessee forced 3 turnovers and didn't commit any mistakes. A key to the upset. In Vols wins in 2018, Tennessee is +4 in the turnover margin. In losses, Pruitt and company are -7. General Neyland's maxim is clear, the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win. Tennessee must limit their miscues starting with turnovers. And they have to force South Carolina into some mistakes. The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 times this season. Tennessee must make that number grow.

Be mentally tough – Let's be honest, when things got going bad last week, Tennessee didn't handle the adversity very well at all. Tennessee misplayed two kickoffs. They stumbled into a safety, had a player ejected and committed multiple personal foul penalties after the play was over.

Tennessee wasn't going to beat Alabama, but the lack of mental toughness is what turned it into a 58-21 rout.

This is not a great set up this week. A night game on the road coming off a beat down by Alabama against a team coming off a bye week. Not an ideal set up which is why Tennessee must show a lot more mental toughness this week compared to last.

Limit the explosions – Tennessee's two best games defensively have been Auburn and Georgia. The key? Pruitt's defensive unit kept the ball in front of them and got guys on the ground. The Tigers and Bulldogs had 7 total offensive plays of 20+ against Pruitt's “D”. West Virginia, Alabama and Florida combined for 21 plays of 20+ yards.

South Carolina has 28 offensive plays of 20+ yards with 7 of those coming against Texas A&M in their last game. The Gamecocks are trying to be more explosive and Tennessee's defense must limit those.