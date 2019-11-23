Tennessee travels to Columbia, Missouri seeking a sixth win and bowl eligibility. What’s key for the Vols to continue their growth and get their fourth straight win. Here are four keys with our weekly Cheat Sheet.

1. Run the football - Tennessee ran for 190 yards against Mississippi State. The Vols ran for 114 vs. Alabama and 134 vs. South Carolina. The last two weeks, the numbers have gone the wrong directions. The Vols rushed for 121 against UAB and only 83 versus Kentucky. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt the lack in production in the run game has been caused by a combination of things.

"We have to play cleaner up front, we have to tie things together from perimeter blocks to our offensive front,” Pruitt said. “We need to make more guys miss at the running back position. We have to give our offense an opportunity to run the football too. Some of that goes into it.



"I think that the last game was a little unusual when you look at the time of possession versus the offensive snaps that we had. If you are going to throw RPOs you have to do a nice job at quarterback making the right reads. If it's supposed to be a handoff, hand it off and if it's not you have to throw the ball, because you are obviously not blocking on the perimeter. We have to do a better job in that scenario.”

2. Get out of the gates quickly — Missouri’s offensive stats are just ugly. In the last four games, the Tigers haven’t scored in the first quarter. The have 3 points in the first fifteen minutes in the last five games. The only have 10 first half points in the last four games.

The the road has not been great for the Vols. In three road trips, the Vols have been outscored 51-13 in the first half and have been shut out twice in the first quarter. What Jeremy Pruitt does at quarterback to start the game will be interesting to see. Tennessee needs to get out quickly and not let Missouri hang around an gain confidence.

3. Nothing cheap — Remarkably, the Missouri wide receivers don’t have a touchdown catch in SEC play. A year ago Missouri scored 50 points as Tennessee turned it over 3 times. Three turnovers that the Tigers turned into points. This Missouri team is having a hard time creating played and scoring points. Over the last four games Missouri has scored 27 points and have only reached double digits twice.

Tennessee must not give up anything easy Saturday night. The Vol defense has only given up 27 plays this season of 20+ yards this season. They gave up four to Kentucky.

4. Don’t let Bryant get going — In Missouri’s last win, a 38-27 victory over Ole Miss, quarterback Kelly Bryant went 23 of 35 for 329 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He has played in three games since that win going 47 of 74 for 474 yards 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Bryant has battled various injuries and has struggled. Against Florida, Bryant averaged just 5.2 yards a completion. The Vol defense must not let the Clemson transfer get comfortable and get going.