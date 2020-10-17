VolQuest - The Cheat Sheet

The Vols are looking to bounce back after a disappointing second half at Georgia. What’s key for the Vols to beat Kentucky this afternoon in Neyland Stadium? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.





Discipline —This covers a lot of ground. First off lets start with penalties. Tennessee must clean up the mistakes. At Georgia they had 5 penalties for 50 yards in the first quarter. For the game they finished with 10 penalties for 84 yards. Offensively they had five false starts and a hold. Defensively they had two pass interference penalties, offsides, and roughing the passer all in the first half. Tennessee must clean up the penalties. The other part of discipline involves eye discipline. Terry Wilson is going to run the football. So containment on the edge and playing your responsibility will be key. Jeremy Pruitt was not happy with his inability to play their assignments and do their job individually in Athens.





2. Run the ball — A net of minus-1 last week. Just 36 yards on 16 carries by the tailbacks. Anyway you slice it in the stat sheet it was ugly. Tennessee must run the ball effectively if they are going to win. Kentucky has been solid against the run but Mississippi State is a terrible running team and Auburn has had struggles running the ball. This should be Kentucky’s toughest test when it comes to stopping the run. A year ago, Tennessee was ineffective running the ball gaining only 83 yards on 25 carries. This offensive line and rushing attack must bounce back after last weeks difficult after noon.





3. Defend the middle — It’s a broken record but it’s where the Vols are getting picked on defensively. Tennessee has struggled covering slot receivers with their star or nickel back. The linebackers have struggled with tight ends and backs over the middle and the safeties have been slow to react to deeper throws down the middle. News flash — every offensive coordinator who has someone who can throw the ball is going to attack Tennessee in the middle of the field. This defense starting with the guys wearing the headphones must find an answer to the middle of the field.





4. Touchdowns not field goals — Kentucky’s defense has been pretty solid in defending the redzone. Mark Stoops’ unit has only given up 8 touchdowns in 13 trips this season. Tennessee didn’t have a trip into the redzone last week, but the Vols have been good to start the year with 7 touchdowns in 9 trips. Meanwhile, the Vols defense has been great in the redzone only giving up 6 touchdowns in the opponents 11 trips. Jim Chaney’s offense needs to score touchdowns not field goals today so they don’t let Kentucky hang around.