The Cheat Sheet

Tennessee returns home looking for back to back wins this season SEC play as they host South Carolina. What’s key for the Vols to get their second conference win of the year? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.

Attack, attack, attack — Tennessee was great out of the gates at Missouri. The did what they should have done against Pittsburgh and that’s put up a lot of first quarter points. Tennessee led 28-3 after the first quarter last week and the game was over. The Vols won’t find scoring that easy this week against South Carolina, who’s defense is better. But the Vols need to continue to do what they have done this season and that’s be very productive out of the gates. In the first quarter the Vols are outscoring their opponents 73-13. Can this team handle being the favorite and suddenly everyone counting wins for bowl eligibility? Josh Heupel liked his team’s preparation this past week. Can he get the same out of his team this week?

2. Don’t let South Carolina get their ground game going — Tennessee has been really good against the run. They haven’t allowed a tailback to gain a 100 yards this season and tailbacks are averaging just under 3 yards a carry. Carolina quarterback Luke Doty is not a mobile guy so this is a more traditional ground game the Vols will be defending which suits Tim Banks’ defensive unit the best. Doty will roll out a lot in the passing game. In Carolina’s opener against hapless Eastern Illinois the Gamecocks rushed for 254 yards. The last four weeks they have rushed for just 355 yards. They haven’t rushed for 100 yards in SEC play and against Troy last week they had just 101 yards. Tennessee must make them one dimensional quickly like everyone has.

3. Get off the field — If there was any criticism of the Vol defense this past week it was the down conversions they allowed in the first half. Missouri converted a 3rd and 8, two 3rd and 9’s and a 3rd and 10 in the first quarter. It obviously ultimately didn’t matter but when those opportunities present themselves to get off the field, you gotta get off the field. Missouri ended up converting 7 of 16 third downs which was below their average, but Banks’ defense needs to win third and long.

4. Keep growing on offense — Based on production this offense is finding itself. Hendon Hooker has played well the last two games. Hooker has thrown for 446 yards and 5 touchdowns with no interceptions in SEC play. He’s completing 67% of his throws. He’s seeing the field better and appears to be making the right reads.

The run game is getting better as well. After struggling against Pitt and even Tennessee Tech, the ground game is getting into a rhythm. Tiyon Evans is a big part of that. He must get more touches. And my get them by default given how banged up the running back position is.

Velus Jones seems at home in the slot. Javonta Payton is clearly the vertical threat. Can this offense keep growing this week? They won’t score at will because South Carolina is a better defense, but can they avoid pre-snap penalties for the second straight week? Can they really work on South Carolina with their tempo? Can the continue to be efficient?