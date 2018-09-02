Tennessee starts the 2018 campaign 0-1 with a 40-14 loss to West Virginia. We review Jeremy Pruitt's head coaching debut with The Day After.



HOT AND NOT

HOT

The second quarter: Down 10-0, Tennessee found its offensive rhythm. Tennessee had seven first downs and 108 yards, holding the football for 12:03 in the second period Tim Jordan: The sophomore tailback had a career-high 118 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown carrying the load after Ty Chandler's injury. Jordan also ran physical, falling forward most of the afternoon. NOT The start: Tennessee's offense looked completely overwhelmed to start the game. The Vols first five snaps went for -19 yards. Its first five first down plays went for -15 yards. Defensively, they gave up 124 yards on their first 12 snaps, including two plays of more than 20 yards. Second half defense: After holding West Virginia to 10 first half points and controlling the game clock wise in the first half, the Mountaineers dominated the second half scoring touchdowns on 5 of 6 possessions. Quarterback pressure: Tennessee was actually credited with two sacks on Saturday. Something it took them three games to accomplish a year ago, but they never made Will Grier uncomfortable and first too many times he had all day to throw turning it into what looked like a summer passing league 7-on-7 game.

DEFINING MOMENTS

4th and goal at the 1: Down 10-0, Jeremy Pruitt never hesitated. He wanted six and he wanted to show his team they play to win, so Pruitt went for it throwing a 1 yard touchdown pass to Dominique Wood-Anderson to make it a 10-7 game. It was a much touchdown and a clear statement from Pruitt

3rd and 6 to start the second half: No one is saying it's the difference in the game, but down just 13-7 and after a lengthy weather delay, the Vol defense had a chance to get off the field forcing a three and out, but Grier hit Marcus Simms for 32 yards and West Virginia would throw a 33 yard touchdown pass on the next play. Will Grier scramble on 2nd and 13 to end half: There was a questionable no call on a peel back block, but Tennessee's defense had Grier in its grasp which would have taken the Mountaineers out of field goal range if the Vols could have make the tackle. Grier instead turned it into a positive play and set up the Mountaineers field goal to end the first half making it 13-7 at the half. West Virginia 3rd and 4 TD pass to Kennedy McCoy: An obvious bust in the Tennessee secondary left the tailback all alone out of the backfield for a walk in touchdown. The touchdown made it a three-position game and officially end it.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

10 – Number of plays of 20 yards or more by the West Virginia offense. After overing giving up 2 in the first half, they gave up 8 in the second.

9.3 – Average yards gained on first down in the Vols two scoring drives. They had just 4.75 yards on first down in non-scoring drives. Tennessee's first five first down plays netted -15 yards. 83% – West Virginia's third down conversion rate in the second half as they converted 5-6 third downs after not converting a third down in the first half. 0 – number of game management penalties and time outs taken by Pruitt for game management issues.

GAMEBALL

Jarrret Guarantano: The redshirt sophomore completed a career-high 76 percent of his throws, going 19 of 25 for 172 yards and a touchdown. Guarantano didn't put the ball in harms way as he had no turnovers and the was in the best rhythm of his career. Guarantano also showed off a new found demeanor whee he just went and played the next play no matter what had happened.



BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN MOVING FORWARD

