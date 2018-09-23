Tennessee's SEC losing streak now stands at 10 games following Saturday's 47-21 loss to Florida. We review the loss with The Day After.



HOT AND NOT

HOT

The kickers – Brent Cimaglia went 2 for 2 with field goals of 32 and 41 yards. Cimaglia is now 4 for 4 on the year. Joe Doyle averaged 44 yards a punt and Florida had -4 yards in punt returns. Paxton Brooks kicked two really good on side kicks that the Vols couldn't recover. Tennessee's kickers have been solid all season and they were one of very few bright spots in an ugly day. Jauan Jennings – The receiver continues to knock the rust off and had his most productive day with 4 catches for 60 yards. Jennings has seven catches in the last two games. NOT Turnover margin – When you turn it over six times you should lose handily and Tennessee did. Over the last two weeks, Tennessee is -8 in the turnover margin after starting being +4 in the first two games. The first quarter – Aside from a blocked punt for a touchdown against ETSU, Tennessee has been awful in the first 15 minutes. Saturday Tennessee had 2 turnovers, the offense again was shut out of the endzone and Florida scored 14 points. Against West Virginia and Florida, the Vols were outscored 24-0. Third and short – Tennessee had 5 3rd and 2 or less opportunities on Saturday. Tennessee failed to convert three of them. The one 3rd and 1 they converted was on 3rd and goal after two attempts to get in from the 2 failed. That doesn't count Tennessee's ability to come off their own goal line where they gave up a safety. Pruitt admitted after the game his team got pushed around in the line of scrimmage and that wasn't more evident than it was on 3rd and short. Big plays – The Gators had three one play scoring drives and had four plays of 30 yards or more in the game.

DEFINING MOMENTS

Guarantano sack fumble – Tennessee's tight end blew the assignment and turned a blitzer loose. Guarantano was it in the back and fumbled. Florida's David Reese recovered it and Florida scored four plays later to take a 7-0 lead. It set the tone for the day for the Vols, who made mistake after mistake. 3rd and 1 at the 14 -- Down 14-0 Tennessee had a chance to get back in the game and get the crowd really into it for the first time, but on 3rd and short, the Vol offensive line couldn't win up front and Ty Chandler lost a yard forcing Tennessee to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown. It was a win for the Gator defense. The Vols would then try an on side kick that led to a safety and a 16-3 deficit. Pope's fumble through endzone – Tyson Helton's play calling was head scratching at times, but his best call of the night came on 4th and 1. Helton dialed up a play to Austin Pope who was wide open and ran 51 yards before fumbling out of the back of the endzone. Tennessee was down 23-3 at the time and likely wasn't going to come back, but the play killed any hopes of that.

Freddie Swain's 65-yard td catch – A freshman defensive back made a mistake leaving Swain to run at Felepie Frank's who was rolling out avoiding a rush. Franks hit Swain who out ran the Vol defense for 65 yards into the endzone to make it 23-3 Safety – This play also summed up the day. Tennessee wasn't physical enough. After a great punt by Florida pinned Tennessee at the 2 yard line. Tim Jordan rushed for no gain and on second down Jordan tried to bounce a play outside rushing laterally where he was rapped up and tackled in the endzone for a safety making it 16-3. Nothing epitomized Tennessee's up front offensive line struggles more than the safety.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 – The number of turnovers the Vols have. Florida turned them into 24 points

2.2 – Tennessee average gain on first down as the Vols ran it on 27 of 33 first down plays 9 – Florida tackles for loss, that's 31 tackles for loss given up this year by the Vol offense. 0 – Number of touchdowns the offense has scored in the first quarter this season

GAMEBALL

After the performance Vol fans witnessed Saturday night does anyone really deserve a game ball? No.



BIGGEST CONCERN/QUESTION MOVING FORWARD