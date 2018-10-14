The Day After
Tennessee snaps an 11 game SEC losing streak with a 30-24 win over Auburn. We review the Vol victory with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
The DL – It starts with coach Tracy Rocker as that unit is getting better and Rocker is getting them playing closer to their potential. It starts with Kyle Phillips and Alexis Johnson. Phillips had 9 tackles to lead the team including a half sack and a forced fumble. Johnson had 6 tackles and a half sack. Johnson now has 28 tackles on the year while Kyle Phillips has 16 tackles in the last two games.
Explosive plays – Jarrett Guaratano had the deep ball working and his receivers were terrific going and getting the ball. Tennessee finished the day with 7 pass plays of 20 yards or more. Tennessee had 13 coming into the game.
Ty Chandler – The sophomore tailback led the Vos with 112 all purpose yards. In the last two games, Chandler has 202 all purpose yards and two TD catches on 30 touches. Chandler is averaging 6.7 yards a play.
Turnovers – Heading into Saturday's game, Tennessee was -8 in the last three games in the turnover margin and defensively had only had one takeaway. At Auburn, the Vols were +3 in turnover margin and they turned two of the turnovers into 14 points.
Brent Cimaglia – How do you not give the placekicker some love? Cimaglia did have a field goal blocked, but he was 3 of 4 on the day including makes from 42 and 45 yards. For the year, Cimaglia is 7 of 8 on the year now.
NOT
First down runs – Tennessee was simply predictable in the second half on first down. The Vols ran it on 11 of 12 first down plays. Nine of those runs went for 2 yards or less. In the last three quarters of the game, Tennessee netted 12 yards rushing on first down. Tennessee has to improve their first down production.
Third and short – The Vols were woeful on 3rd and short coming into the game converting less than 50% of those situations. Tennessee only had one 3rd and 1 opportunity on Saturday and the failed to convert it. Tennessee has now failed to convert their last three 3rd and 1 plays.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Bryce Thompson INT – Down 10-3, Tennessee had their field goal blocked and hadn't stopped Auburn's offense to that point. An Auburn score would have put the Vols down double digits but Bryce Thompson jumped the out pass getting the Vols a much needed turnover. Tennessee would converted it into a touchdown 5 plays later and tie the game at 10.
Cimigila field goal to end the first half – I thought this was a huge moment in the game. Tennessee managed field position and the clock extremely well and stole three points at the end of the half making it 17-13. So in the locker room at the half Tennessee was talking about coming out in the third quarter and taking the lead. Change of mindset with the valuable three points at the end of the half.
Jauan Jennings touchdown – A lead in the second half of an SEC game? That's what Jennings' 25 yard jump ball touchdown meand for the Vols. On 3rd and 10, Gaurantano threw it high for Jennings who out leaped the defensive for the ball. It was one of 7 plays of 20+ yards for the Vol offense on the afternoon.
Alontae Taylor fumble recovery for a TD – To win, most felt that Tennessee needed to get a cheap score in some way and freshman Alontae Taylor delivered after Kyle Phillips knocked the ball loose from Jarrett Stidham. After the ball bounced around, Taylor ended up with it in the Tigers endzone given the Vols a 10 point lead and the cushion they needed to pull off the upset.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
11 for 14, 188 yards and a touchdown – Jarrett Guarantano's numbers on third down. Nine of his 11 completions resulted in a first down.
39 – Number of yards rushing by Auburn the last three quarters. The Tigers had 87 yards on the ground their first two possessions and then it was lights out.
70% – Tennessee was unbelievable 7 of 10 on 3rd downs of 8 yards or more. For all the talk of of needing to avoid 3rd and long, the Vols made a living in that distance on Saturday.
7 – Number of offensive snaps that went for 20 yards or more. Coming into the game Tennessee had just 13 offensive plays snaps of 20+ yards and only 4 had come against Power 5 teams.
GAMEBALL
This one is easy. It goes the trigger man Jarrett Guarantano. How well did the New Jersey native play? He got to speak to the media afterwards and he got a congratulatory text from Archie Manning. That's playing pretty well.
True is, Guarantano was terrific going 21 of 32 for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns. Guarantano was scorching hot on third down and carried the Vols in snapping an 11 game SEC losing streak.
BIGGEST CONCERN/WORRY MOVING FORWARD
How much can this team continue to grow? The defense has been improving the last couple of weeks and the offense took some steps on Saturday. Can they the offense keep growing? Can they get some balance with an effective run game? Can they make themselves be more balanced on first down?
This team is getting better how much better can they get? What's their ceiling?
Part of that will center around health. Slowing the injuries are mounting. When does Micah Abernathy return? How significant is Jamir Johnson's injury? Same for Jonathan Kongbo, whose injury looked worse.
The Vols are in the mist of a seven game stretch of games with little depth it's a worry. Pruitt is mindful of that which is why he backed off contact late this week and has a management plan for the coming weeks. Can the Vols hold up?