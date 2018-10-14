Tennessee snaps an 11 game SEC losing streak with a 30-24 win over Auburn. We review the Vol victory with The Day After .

HOT



The DL – It starts with coach Tracy Rocker as that unit is getting better and Rocker is getting them playing closer to their potential. It starts with Kyle Phillips and Alexis Johnson. Phillips had 9 tackles to lead the team including a half sack and a forced fumble. Johnson had 6 tackles and a half sack. Johnson now has 28 tackles on the year while Kyle Phillips has 16 tackles in the last two games.

Explosive plays – Jarrett Guaratano had the deep ball working and his receivers were terrific going and getting the ball. Tennessee finished the day with 7 pass plays of 20 yards or more. Tennessee had 13 coming into the game.

Ty Chandler – The sophomore tailback led the Vos with 112 all purpose yards. In the last two games, Chandler has 202 all purpose yards and two TD catches on 30 touches. Chandler is averaging 6.7 yards a play.

Turnovers – Heading into Saturday's game, Tennessee was -8 in the last three games in the turnover margin and defensively had only had one takeaway. At Auburn, the Vols were +3 in turnover margin and they turned two of the turnovers into 14 points.

Brent Cimaglia – How do you not give the placekicker some love? Cimaglia did have a field goal blocked, but he was 3 of 4 on the day including makes from 42 and 45 yards. For the year, Cimaglia is 7 of 8 on the year now.

NOT

First down runs – Tennessee was simply predictable in the second half on first down. The Vols ran it on 11 of 12 first down plays. Nine of those runs went for 2 yards or less. In the last three quarters of the game, Tennessee netted 12 yards rushing on first down. Tennessee has to improve their first down production.

Third and short – The Vols were woeful on 3rd and short coming into the game converting less than 50% of those situations. Tennessee only had one 3rd and 1 opportunity on Saturday and the failed to convert it. Tennessee has now failed to convert their last three 3rd and 1 plays.