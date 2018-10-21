Tennessee was manhandled Saturday in a 58-21 loss to Alabama. We review the Vol loss with The Day After.



HOT AND NOT

HOT

Jeremy Pruitt – The Vol head coach made it clear at halftime and in the post game what he needed. He needs more players and he painted the picture clearly in his locker room to players that he was going to get 25 players in this recruiting class “who want to do it the right way”. Jauan Jennings – The wide receiver had 6 catches for 102 yards to lead Tennessee. In the last two games, Jennings has 11 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown. Jennings had just 12 catches the first 5 games. NOT The offensive line – Tennessee can't run it and the can't protect. Jarrett Guarantano was sacked three times and the Vol tailbacks rushed for just 75 yard on 15 carries. Twenty of those 75 yards came on the Vols only fourth quarter drive while trailing by 37. The first quarter – Tennessee has now been outscored 69-16 in the first quarter this season. The Vol offense still has not scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a game this season. Vol opponents have opened the game with a touchdown the last three games. The defense – Alabama's offense could do anything the wanted in racking up 545 yards averaging 7.4 yards a game. Pruitt's unit struggled to get lined up at times as the head coach noted the moment was too big for some of his players. Alabama's offense is beyond explosive and they made Tennessee's defense looked bad Saturday.

DEFINING MOMENTS

Guarantano sack/fumble – After giving up a touchdown to open the game, Tennessee's offense went no where. Guarantano missed an open Callaway on first down and then on third down the quarterback was sacked by Xavier McKinney and fumbled. The Tide recovered at the Vol three and two plays later Alabama was in the endzone with a 14-0 lead.

Tagovailoa to Waddle for 77 yards and a touchdown – Leading 14-0, Alabama's speed was on full display as Waddle outran everyone for a three touhdown lead and full awareness of how much help Tennessee's roster needs. Guarantano to Josh Palmer– Down 28-0, Tennessee got the offense move with a 30 yard pass. A play that saw Guarantano and Palmer day ends due to injury. Kellar Chryst would enter and his Ty Chandler twice out of the backfield getting Tennessee in the endzone. The start of the second half – Let be clear here, Tennessee wasn't going to win the game. But the first two plays to start the second half summed up the Vols day. Ty Chandler signaled for an illegal fair catch setting Tennessee's offense up at the 3 yard line. On the first snap from scrimmage, Chryst got tripped by this lineman and landed in the checkerboards for a safety.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 – Number of tackles for loss by Alabama's defense. On the year, opponents have 59 tackles for loss against the Vol offense.

173 – Number of receiving yards by Jauan Jennings the last two weeks. The receiver is healthy, playing physical and has been the Vols best receiver. The last 8 quarters Jennings has 11 receptions. 55 – Tennessee's rushing average the last three games. Against Alabama, counting sack yardage, Tennessee rushed for just 31 yards on 30 attempts. 7 – Number of offensive snaps that went for 20 yards or more by the Vols. They had the same number last week in their win at Auburn. Alabama had 6.

GAME BALL

Give the game ball to Keller Chryst. The grad transfer came in cold and went to work completing 5 of his first seven attempts for 119 yards and 2 scores. Chryst's experience showed as he was poised and was in rhythm from the moment he stepped on the field. Give Chryst credit for being ready to go and he certainly gave everyone confidence that he can push the ball down the field and can be effective if called upon.



