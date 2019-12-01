The Day After
Tennessee, through the rain and two weather delays, ended a three game losing streak to Vanderbilt with a 28-10 win. Vol freshman Eric Gray set a school record and the Vol defense controlled the football game. We review the Vols 7th win with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
The Vol rushing attack — Eric Gray had a huge night setting a freshman rushing record with 246 yards. As a team, Tennessee ran for 297 yards on 41 carries. It's their most rushing yards in an SEC game since 2016. Tennessee averaged 7.2 yards a carry and only had 7 minus yards rushing counting the kneel down on the final play of the game. For the season now, the Vols are averaging 4.1 yards a carry.
The Vol defensive front —That unit continues to improve. Saturday night counting the outside linebackers, who play as defensive ends, the defensive line had 5 TFL’s which included 3 sacks. As a group they had 22 tackles. A unit with huge question marks in the pre-season, the defensive line has continued to improve all season long. As a result the defense has given up 105 fewer rushing yards than a season ago.
Paxton Brooks —After a rough night at Missouri and really a disappointing couple of weeks, Brooks bounced back in the rain pretty well with 6 punts averaging 42.2 yard a punt. He pinned Vanderbilt inside the 15 yard line twice and had a long of 53. A much better effort than what we had seen from Brooks over the last month.
The senior class — As a group or individuals none of them had a great senior game in Neyland Stadium, but they ended a 3 game skid to Vanderbilt. They have led the Vols to a 7-5 mark, 5-3 SEC record, and a November sweep. This class will never be remembered as the greatest. However, they should be remembered for their toughness. They should be remembered for their willingness to stay, restore Tennessee and establish the Jeremy Pruitt era. They have been solid all year; they have been hot the last two months.
NOT
The passing game —After throwing for over 400 yards a week ago and setting a record with three receivers recording over 100 yards receiving, the Vols simply didn’t have it on Saturday in the wet conditions. Tennessee’s receivers seemed to be able to get open, but Jarrett Guarantano struggled with accuracy and timing and while the redshirt junior wasn’t sacked, he did face way too much pressure from the Vanderbilt defense.
Discipline —Tennessee once again had too many self-inflicted wounds. Guarantano’s interception on the opening series that led to a Vandy field goal was simply an unforced error. A bad decision and a bad throw. Tennessee finished the day with 9 penalties for 66 yards and 5 of the 9 were either false starts offensively or offsides defensively. Five pre-snap penalties are just a lack of concentration and focus. In the last 8 quarters Tennessee has been penalized 16 times for 126 yards.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Gray house call #1 —Trailing in the game 3-0, freshman running back Eric Gray introduced himself to the Vanderbilt defense. Gray took his first carry 56 yards into the end zone and set the tone for his record setting night.
Gray house call #2 — Backed up at their own 6 yard line, Jim Chaney, with his quarterback struggling, wanted to get the ball out of the shadows of his own endzone, but the freshman said lets do better than that. Freshman right tackle Darnell Wright created a massive hole and Gray hit it running for a 94 yard touchdown gallop. The longest run by a freshman in the history of the SEC. It also gave Tennessee a 21-3 lead.
Tennessee’s first defensive series —Vanderbilt has had a hard time driving the ball the length of the field all season long. The last thing Jeremy Pruitt wanted was to give Vanderbilt easy points. But an interception by Guarantano set Vanderbilt up at the Vols 31 yard line. Tennessee held Vandy to a three and out forcing a field goal. The stop was huge as it shut down any early momentum Vanderbilt might have had and set the tone for the night.
Guarantano’s push to Wood-Anderson —Guarantano was off to a woeful 1 for 8 start to the game, but facing 3rd an d6 at the Vanderbilt 26, Guarantano avoided the sack by shoveling the ball to an open Dominick Wood-Anderson who rumbled 14 yards for a first down. Two plays later Guarantano would find him again this time for a 6 yard touchdown pass.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
5th—That’s where Eric Gray’s night stands in the history of running the football for the Vols. Only Chuck Webb (294, 250), Tony Thompson and Johnnie Jones (248) had better nights than Gary who rushed for 246 yards.
18 —Average number of points a game given up by the Vol defense the last seven games. Over the same seven game span a year ago, the defense gave up 29 points a game.
9 —Number of plays by the Tennessee offense of 50 yards or more this season. They had 3 Saturday night as the Vol offense averaged over 7 yards a play. Defensively the Vols have only give up 2 plays of 50+ yards.
36 of 55; 26 —That’s Guarantano’s numbers this season on third down. He has completed 65% of his throws and of the 36 completions 26 have gone for first downs. Of his 6 completions Saturday night, 3 were on third down and all three resulted in a first down.
GAMEBALL
When you put yourself in the top five all time in single game rushing performances and you break a freshman record held by Jamal Lewis, you get the game ball. That’s exactly what Eric Gray did in a record setting night. Gray entered the game with 207 yards rushing on 62 attempts averaging just 3.3 yards a rush. Saturday night he averaged 9.8 yards a carry as he rushed for 246 yards on 25 carries. Give his offensive line credit, but give Gray the game ball for a terrific night for the Vols.
BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN MOVING FORWARD
Where will the Vols go bowling? That’s the question on everyone’s mind as the coaches his the recruiting road.
The SEC is likely to get 3 in the playoffs/New Years Day six bowls which would most likely leave Florida and Auburn heading to the Citrus and Outback Bowls. Give the fact the Vols are a more attractive team than Texas A&M, Kentucky or Mississippi State, Tennessee to the Taxslayer/Gator Bowl would seem to make sense. If the SEC were to get 4 teams into the playoff/New Year six bowls the the Outback Bowl could be a possibility for the Vols. The Music City and the Liberty Bowl would also desperately like to land Tennessee as well