Tennessee, through the rain and two weather delays, ended a three game losing streak to Vanderbilt with a 28-10 win. Vol freshman Eric Gray set a school record and the Vol defense controlled the football game. We review the Vols 7th win with The Day After .

HOT

The Vol rushing attack — Eric Gray had a huge night setting a freshman rushing record with 246 yards. As a team, Tennessee ran for 297 yards on 41 carries. It's their most rushing yards in an SEC game since 2016. Tennessee averaged 7.2 yards a carry and only had 7 minus yards rushing counting the kneel down on the final play of the game. For the season now, the Vols are averaging 4.1 yards a carry.

The Vol defensive front —That unit continues to improve. Saturday night counting the outside linebackers, who play as defensive ends, the defensive line had 5 TFL’s which included 3 sacks. As a group they had 22 tackles. A unit with huge question marks in the pre-season, the defensive line has continued to improve all season long. As a result the defense has given up 105 fewer rushing yards than a season ago.

Paxton Brooks —After a rough night at Missouri and really a disappointing couple of weeks, Brooks bounced back in the rain pretty well with 6 punts averaging 42.2 yard a punt. He pinned Vanderbilt inside the 15 yard line twice and had a long of 53. A much better effort than what we had seen from Brooks over the last month.

The senior class — As a group or individuals none of them had a great senior game in Neyland Stadium, but they ended a 3 game skid to Vanderbilt. They have led the Vols to a 7-5 mark, 5-3 SEC record, and a November sweep. This class will never be remembered as the greatest. However, they should be remembered for their toughness. They should be remembered for their willingness to stay, restore Tennessee and establish the Jeremy Pruitt era. They have been solid all year; they have been hot the last two months.

NOT

The passing game —After throwing for over 400 yards a week ago and setting a record with three receivers recording over 100 yards receiving, the Vols simply didn’t have it on Saturday in the wet conditions. Tennessee’s receivers seemed to be able to get open, but Jarrett Guarantano struggled with accuracy and timing and while the redshirt junior wasn’t sacked, he did face way too much pressure from the Vanderbilt defense.

Discipline —Tennessee once again had too many self-inflicted wounds. Guarantano’s interception on the opening series that led to a Vandy field goal was simply an unforced error. A bad decision and a bad throw. Tennessee finished the day with 9 penalties for 66 yards and 5 of the 9 were either false starts offensively or offsides defensively. Five pre-snap penalties are just a lack of concentration and focus. In the last 8 quarters Tennessee has been penalized 16 times for 126 yards.