Tennessee hung around Saturday night against the Tide but fourth quarter mistakes did them in. We review the Vols’ 52-24 loss with The Day After .

HOT

Matthew Butler — After playing nearly 80 snaps a week ago, the senior was again an anchor for the Vols in the trenches. The defensive lineman finished the night with 9 tackles including 1.5 for loss and two quarterback hurries. Butler has 4.5 TFL’s the last three games. He’s playing his best ball.

Hendon Hooker —Hooker looked like he was seriously hurt in the Vols loss to Ole Miss last week, but he practiced all week and was the Vols best weapon on Saturday. Hooker was 19 of 28 for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hooker’s lone mistake was a miscommunication with Javonta Payton for the interception and it’s unclear whose fault that was.

Middle eight defense — In the final four minutes of the second quarter and the first four of the third, known as the middle 8, the Vol defense was good. Tennessee held the Tide three points, they forced three punts and special teams got into the act with a blocked punt. Unfortunately the Vols could only muster 3 points of their own.

NOT

Defending mobile quarterbacks — Bryce Young had 42 yards and 2 scores all on scrambles and Tennessee just struggles with quarterbacks who can move. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett had a could of huge scrambles while Florida’s Emory Jones and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral had field days. Tennessee has been awful stopping quarterback runs/scrambles on third down. In three SEC losses, the quarterback has run it on 3rd or 4th down 21 times for 178 yards. Fourteen of those runs have turned into first downs including 4 out of 5 runs Saturday night.

Third down woes — Speaking of stopping quarterbacks on third down, Tennessee couldn’t stop much of anyone Saturday night on third down. Alabama was 15 of 20 Saturday night and he last two weeks, the Vol defense has given up 28 first downs on third and fourth down in 44 tries.





Third and short — Tennessee was bad on third downs converting just 2 of 13 attempts. Tennessee was in third and long way too often, but third and short was just a disaster. Tennessee had 5 3rd and 2 or less and they only converted one of them and that was the improv where Hooker flipped it forward to Jabari Small.





Making first downs — Tennessee had just 10 first downs Saturday night. The Vols had 7 three and outs. The Vol offense had 3 against Ole Miss. So 10 of the offense’s last 27 drives have been three and outs.