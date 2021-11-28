Tennessee finished off the regular season with their 7th win in a 45-21 win over Vanderbilt. We review the victory with The Day After .

HOT

Theo Jackson — The senior who said he watches 2-3 hours of tape a day during game week continues to have an incredible senior season. Jackson had a 55 yard pick-6 based off film study. He had a half tackle for loss, a PBU, and 2 quarterback hurries to go with 4 tackles. Jackson is now tied for the team lead in TFL’s. He leads the team in PBU’s and is fourth on the team in tackles. He’s had a tremendous senior season.

Jaylen Wright — The freshman running back who was a non-factor the middle of the season has really found his way running the ball since the second half at Kentucky. Wright had his best night against Vandy rushing for 112 yards an a touchdown on 15 carries. Wright showed more power as he finished more runs falling forward.

Cedric Tillman — What else can be said about the Las Vegas native? He has another 100 yard game and caught a touchdown pass in his sixth straight game. Saturday night he made people miss and didn’t just catch 50-50 balls. With the bowl game, Tillman will be a 1,000 yard receiver and head coach Josh Heupel continues to make is clear that Tillman is just scratching the surface on his potential.

“He has a chance to be an extremely dominant player next year,” Heupel said in a bit of a recruiting pitch. Tillman said a decision from him on the NFL will be made later.

Omari Thomas — Thomas began the year playing a limited amount. He started the final four games of the season and the sophomore’s play has continued to improve. Rodney Garner has been preaching for Thomas to play lower from the get go and Thomas is winning the leverage battle more than he was which has created the increase in production. Over the last four games, Thomas has 9 tackles 2 TFL’s, 2 qb hurries, and 2 PBU’s.

















NOT

Fourth down defense — The issue with Tim Banks’ defense the back half of he season has simply been the inability to get off the field and it’s not just third down conversions. It’s fourth down as well. South Alabama was 5 of 7 on fourth down a week ago and Vanderbilt was 5 of 7 Saturday night.





Redzone offense — If there’s been an issue with the offense throughout the season it’s been finishing in the end zone when the offense is in the red zone. Saturday Tennessee was 4 for 6 in the redzone but only 3 touchdowns. For the season, Tennessee has 52 red zone trips, but only have 35 touchdowns out of those 52 trips. An area of growth needed for this offense in 2022 is red zone production.