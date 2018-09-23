Quietly standing at midfield with tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer about an hour after Tennessee's 47-21 loss to Florida, Darnell Wright didn't seem bothered by what he had just witnessed. The message from Tennessee's first year assistant was simple. Help needed!

"They told me they need more players," Wright said. "They need more players, need good players and they have to bring them in. They made sure that I knew how much they not only wanted me, but needed me at Tennessee."

Wright watched Tennessee's offensive line struggle even in max protection. All-American Trey Smith appears to be more comfortable at guard which makes both Wanya Morris and Wright vital to this class.

"When I watch the game, I see an opportunity to help," Wright said. "I don't have to play right away, but I'm not wanting to sit around. It's a plus to play early and obviously at Tennessee I feel like I'd have a chance to do that."