The Message to Darnell Wright: Help needed!
Quietly standing at midfield with tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer about an hour after Tennessee's 47-21 loss to Florida, Darnell Wright didn't seem bothered by what he had just witnessed. The message from Tennessee's first year assistant was simple. Help needed!
"They told me they need more players," Wright said. "They need more players, need good players and they have to bring them in. They made sure that I knew how much they not only wanted me, but needed me at Tennessee."
Wright watched Tennessee's offensive line struggle even in max protection. All-American Trey Smith appears to be more comfortable at guard which makes both Wanya Morris and Wright vital to this class.
"When I watch the game, I see an opportunity to help," Wright said. "I don't have to play right away, but I'm not wanting to sit around. It's a plus to play early and obviously at Tennessee I feel like I'd have a chance to do that."
The end result was certainly what no one in orange wanted when the night began with a celebration of the 1998 national championship team. What positives did Wright take with him? A loyal group that has been there through thick and thin.
"At the end of the game, people were there clapping," Wright said. "Everyone was still staying supportive and hopeful.
"I just realize what it is. Tennessee is still a good program even if they aren't winning. They still have good coaches and they just need time to build."
Wright spent time with Vol commitments Jackson Lowe and Wanya Morris. A quiet kid, Wright isn't one to do a lot of mingling, but he does show respect to all.
"Some of them are already friends like Wanya," Wright said. "We just said what's up and made small talk. I've been around those guys a few times."
After the game, it was Niedermeyer making sure Wright felt the love, but the top Vol had that duty before the game as Wright hung out with Jeremy Pruitt.
"We talked before the game in great detail," Wright said. "We didn't talk a lot about football. We just had a good long talk about life. It was good to get to talk to him like that."
Wright will travel to Happy Valley next weekend for Ohio State and Penn State.