It's time for the 3-2-1 report. Three observations, two questions and a prediction as Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols enter their second week of spring practice.



Three things we learned in the Vols first week of spring ball:

1. It's all about ball – The microphone is gone. So is all the music. Rain didn't keep the Vols from working outdoors twice in Week 1, either. A Jeremy Pruitt football practice is structured the way he's worked them for the last decade. They have his personality, which means it's all about ball. There's teaching. Some yelling, and intensity. But the bottom line is that it's simply an old school football practice. A mentality that had Phillip Fulmer smiling on Tuesday, as the Vols started spring drills.

2. As expected more bodies are needed – Pruitt has been talking about his roster and his lack of numbers since signing day. A quick viewing of practice and you see a lack of bodies on the offensive line. A lack of enough bodies at cornerback. And you quickly see that this team needs more talent. That's obviously not a great revelation but seeing the team with your own eyes reinforces some of the challenges that Pruitt and his staff inherited at some positions. 3. A few look the part – Just because the program needs more bodies and talent, they aren't the Little Giants running around out there either. Some on this roster look the way there are supposed to or are certainly moving that direction after their first winter workout program with strength coach Craig Fitzgerald. At linebacker, Daniel Bituli and Will Ignont look the part physically. Newcomers Jordan Allen and Greg Emerson are built the way SEC defensive players are supposed to be. Nigel Warrior is bigger. So is Jarrett Guarantano and many others. Tennessee's rehab club of Trey Smith, K'rojhn Calbert and Jauan Jennings are three guys that look the part and are a reminder of some of the bodies missing.

Two questions heading into Week 2:

1. Do the experimenting guys stick? – Tyler Byrd at safety, Carlin Fils-Aime at cornerback and Princeton Fant at running back are entering their second week of working at new positions. Pruitt has said he will reevaluate position changes after 6-7 practices. Practice 6 will be Saturday, so the question is as the week ends does any of those guy stick at their new spots? Or do they return to their old positions the back half of spring drills. After spending Week 1 learning Pruitt's way to practice, new drills and a new position coach, Week 2 is a big week for the evaluations of those moves.

2. Does anyone separate themselves? – With the learning curve on how to practice now being out of the way, the focus is obviously on growth and development from individuals to position groups, to offense and defense. So who starts to separate themselves? Who makes plays in Tyson Helton's new offense? Who becomes defensive playmakers? Does a guy like Guarantano really start running with the position this week? Does a cornerback emerge under Pruitt's tutelage. No one expects this team to start becoming a polished group, but in Week 2 guys can start to stand out. Who does that?

One prediction: It will be a low-key, workmanlike week