It's time for the 3-2-1 report. Three observations, two questions and a prediction as Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols enter their final week of spring practice.



Three things we learned in Tennessee's fourth week of spring ball:

1. Pruitt's creation of depth is creative – Last Tuesday brought six position changes. Now, not all are going to stick, but Pruitt is clearly trying to develop some depth in creative ways. Does that mean someone could end up playing on both sides of the ball? It's something we wouldn't rule out. Moving guys around in spring practice just to see who could be a possibility in an emergency role is not new, but when you have a lack of depth like Tennessee does then it might not be just an emergency role. It's something that Pruitt's former boss Nick Saban has done from time to time. Take for example Marcus Spears, who played for Saban at LSU from 2001-2004. As a freshman, Spears played fullback, tight end and defensive end recording two catches for 20 yards on offense and eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss on defense. Could Latrell Bumphus follow a similar path? Alontae Taylor? It will be interesting to see what Pruitt's depth plan looks like this fall.

2. Injured players return biggest news of the week – Austin Price said it best on the podcast Friday: The biggest key for this Vols closing out spring is health. Tennessee must not get anyone hurt the last week and the continued return of injured players is vital to this team. It's why Darin Kirkland Jr. on the practice field and Chance Hall in a uniform working on the side was a big deal on Thursday. It's the first time in over a year that Hall has done anything of note football wise. He's still a long way from being back, but the hope that a return to the field is a realistic is big for a depleted offensive line. Kirkland return is big for the defense as well. He's instinctive. He's a leader and he's experienced in the middle of the field for the defense. A position that's challenging but is one of the playmaker spots in Pruitt's scheme. 3. Pruitt's changed his approach – After going six press conferences without mentioning a a player by name, Pruitt didn't sidestep questions about specific players when he met the media on Tuesday and Thursday. He openly discussed position moves, as well as how some specific players were doing. It was a complete 180 from what Pruitt had offered the first three weeks. Why the change? Maybe someone told him to or maybe Pruitt is starting to get comfortable with his roster. He had said a week earlier, he was starting to like the team. Maybe it's simply he's starting to get a feel for who his best players are. We don't really know, but it was clearly a change in direction as it wasn't just talking about players. He also mentioned the need for players leading after saying since he was hired that the coaches were the team leaders. Will he finish spring continuing to open up a bit about things?

Two questions heading into the final week:

1. Does Guarantano's finish strong? – Everyone you speak with is in agreement that the quarterback had his best week of the spring, especially with how he played in Saturday night's scrimmage. No one is saying that Guarantano is a complete product or has locked anything up, but Guarantano threw the ball well Saturday night and everyone says he's making smarter decisions with the football. With grad transfer Keller Chryst coming to Knoxville in a month, the competition is going to be on. Can Guarantano close out spring practice with three practices building the way he has the last couple of weeks?

2. Who moves position wise this week? – Who stays where they were last and who moves? And did any of the moves last week offer any new real options. Can Tyler Byrd find a home at receiver? Where is Bumphus' best position for this team? Where does Alontae Taylor finish spring ball? When the Vols hit the practice field Tuesday, everyone will be looking to see who is lining up where.

One prediction: Alontae Taylor helps somewhere